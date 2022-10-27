BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 GAAP Results

GAAP revenue for the company increased 9% to $4.52 billion in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year period, with 9% growth in the Acceptance segment, 1% growth in the Fintech segment and 10% growth in the Payments segment. GAAP revenue for the company increased 9% to $13.11 billion in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the prior year period, with 14% growth in the Acceptance segment, 4% growth in the Fintech segment and 7% growth in the Payments segment.

GAAP earnings per share was $0.75 in the third quarter and $2.68 in the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 17% and 80%, respectively, compared to the prior year periods. The first nine months of 2021 included higher merger and integration costs and certain discrete tax expenses. GAAP operating margin was 18.9% and 19.5% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, respectively, compared to 15.3% and 14.7% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.99 billion in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $2.69 billion in the prior year period.

"We are pleased with our third quarter performance with organic revenue growth at the high-end of the full year outlook, and notable strength in the payments segment of our portfolio," said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. "We credit the strength of our client franchise, industry-leading products and geographic reach for these continued outstanding results."

Third Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Results and Additional Information

Adjusted revenue increased 8% to $4.27 billion in the third quarter and 9% to $12.41 billion in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the prior year periods.

Organic revenue growth was 11% in the third quarter of 2022, led by 14% growth in the Acceptance segment, 1% growth in the Fintech segment and 11% growth in the Payments segment.

Organic revenue growth was 11% in the first nine months of 2022, led by 17% growth in the Acceptance segment, 4% growth in the Fintech segment and 8% growth in the Payments segment.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 11% to $1.63 in the third quarter and 14% to $4.59 in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the prior year periods.

Adjusted operating margin increased 100 basis points to 35.2% in the third quarter and increased 40 basis points to 33.6% in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the prior year periods.

Free cash flow was $2.11 billion in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $2.29 billion in the prior year period.

The company repurchased 7.6 million shares of common stock for $750 million in the third quarter and 17.9 million shares of common stock for $1.8 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Outlook for 2022

Fiserv raises full year 2022 outlook and now expects organic revenue growth of 11% and adjusted earnings per share of $6.48 to $6.55, representing growth of 16% to 17%.

"The demonstrated resilience of our business model should position Fiserv well to withstand current uncertainty, as we continue to deliver for our clients and invest for future growth," said Bisignano. "We've outperformed our original growth expectations and have begun to see the benefits of operating leverage and expense management. As a result, we are raising our guidance for organic revenue and adjusted EPS growth."

Earnings Conference Call

The company will discuss its third quarter 2022 results in a live webcast at 7 a.m. CT on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, the FORTUNE® 500, and has been recognized as one of FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies® for 11 of the past 14 years and named among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company for two consecutive years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this news release, the company supplements its reporting of information determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), such as revenue, operating income, operating margin, net income attributable to Fiserv, earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities, with "adjusted revenue," "adjusted revenue growth," "organic revenue," "organic revenue growth," "adjusted operating income," "adjusted operating margin," "adjusted net income," "adjusted earnings per share," "adjusted earnings per share growth," and "free cash flow." Management believes that adjustments for certain non-cash or other items and the exclusion of certain pass-through revenue and expenses should enhance shareholders' ability to evaluate the company's performance, as such measures provide additional insights into the factors and trends affecting its business. Therefore, the company excludes these items from its GAAP financial measures to calculate these unaudited non-GAAP measures. The corresponding reconciliations of these unaudited non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in this news release, except for forward-looking measures where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the non-cash and other items described below that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measures. See page 15 for additional information regarding the company's forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures.

Examples of non-cash or other items may include, but are not limited to, non-cash intangible asset amortization expense associated with acquisitions; non-cash impairment charges; restructuring costs; severance costs; net charges associated with debt financing activities; merger and integration costs; gains or losses from the sale of businesses, certain assets or investments; certain discrete tax benefits and expenses; and non-cash deferred revenue adjustments arising from acquisitions. The company excludes these items to more clearly focus on the factors management believes are pertinent to the company's operations, and management uses this information to make operating decisions, including the allocation of resources to the company's various businesses.

The company adjusts its non-GAAP results to exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization supplements GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. Although the company excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Management believes organic revenue growth is useful because it presents adjusted revenue growth excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions, dispositions and the company's Output Solutions postage reimbursements and including deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments. Management believes free cash flow is useful to measure the funds generated in a given period that are available for debt service requirements and strategic capital decisions. Management believes this supplemental information enhances shareholders' ability to evaluate and understand the company's core business performance.

These unaudited non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenue, operating income, operating margin, net income attributable to Fiserv, earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities or any other amount determined in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated organic revenue growth, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share growth and other statements regarding our future financial performance. Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "should," or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, the following, many of which may continue to be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic: the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's employees, clients, vendors, supply chain, operations and sales; the company's ability to compete effectively against new and existing competitors and to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; changes in customer demand for the company's products and services; the ability of the company's technology to keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace; the success of the company's merchant alliances, some of which are not controlled by the company; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on the company's business including disruptions caused by other participants in the global financial system; the failure of the company's vendors and merchants to satisfy their obligations; the successful management of credit and fraud risks in the company's business and merchant alliances; changes in local, regional, national and international economic or political conditions, including those resulting from heightened inflation, rising interest rates, a recession, or intensified international hostilities, and the impact they may have on the company and its customers; the effect of proposed and enacted legislative and regulatory actions affecting the company or the financial services industry as a whole; the company's ability to comply with government regulations and applicable card association and network rules; the protection and validity of intellectual property rights; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; the company's ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, and to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the same; the impact of the company's strategic initiatives; the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; volatility and disruptions in financial markets that may impact the company's ability to access preferred sources of financing and the terms on which the company is able to obtain financing or increase its costs of borrowing; adverse impacts from currency exchange rates or currency controls; changes in corporate tax and interest rates; and other factors included in "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in other documents that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

Fiserv, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Processing and services $ 3,678 $ 3,407 $ 10,738 $ 9,822 Product 840 756 2,368 2,147 Total revenue 4,518 4,163 13,106 11,969 Expenses Cost of processing and services 1,443 1,530 4,381 4,425 Cost of product 553 521 1,631 1,500 Selling, general and administrative 1,547 1,476 4,560 4,289 Net (gain) loss on sale of business and other assets 120 — (27 ) — Total expenses 3,663 3,527 10,545 10,214 Operating income 855 636 2,561 1,755 Interest expense, net (190 ) (172 ) (534 ) (523 ) Other (expense) income (13 ) 14 (83 ) 36 Income before income taxes and income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 652 478 1,944 1,268 Income tax provision (147 ) (54 ) (382 ) (300 ) Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated affiliates (12 ) 22 222 80 Net income 493 446 1,784 1,048 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 12 18 36 47 Net income attributable to Fiserv $ 481 $ 428 $ 1,748 $ 1,001 GAAP earnings per share attributable to Fiserv — diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.64 $ 2.68 $ 1.49 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share attributable to Fiserv 645.0 669.7 651.0 674.1 Earnings per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

Fiserv, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income attributable to Fiserv $ 481 $ 428 $ 1,748 $ 1,001 Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 1 54 210 115 483 Severance costs 35 24 134 38 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2 442 490 1,388 1,509 Non wholly-owned entity activities 3 51 33 (19 ) 40 Net (gain) loss on sale of business and other assets 4 120 — (27 ) — Tax impact of adjustments 5 (131 ) (174 ) (353 ) (476 ) Discrete tax items 6 — (24 ) — 110 Adjusted net income $ 1,052 $ 987 $ 2,986 $ 2,705 GAAP earnings per share attributable to Fiserv $ 0.75 $ 0.64 $ 2.68 $ 1.49 Adjustments - net of income taxes: Merger and integration costs 1 0.07 0.24 0.14 0.55 Severance costs 0.04 0.03 0.16 0.04 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2 0.54 0.56 1.68 1.72 Non wholly-owned entity activities 3 0.05 0.04 (0.06 ) 0.05 Net (gain) loss on sale of business and other assets 4 0.19 — (0.03 ) — Discrete tax items 6 — (0.04 ) — 0.16 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.63 $ 1.47 $ 4.59 $ 4.01 GAAP earnings per share attributable to Fiserv growth 17 % 80 % Adjusted earnings per share growth 11 % 14 % See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Earnings per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

1 Represents acquisition and related integration costs incurred in connection with various acquisitions, including those in 2021 related to the First Data acquisition. Merger and integration costs in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 primarily includes share-based compensation and third-party professional service fees attributable to various acquisitions. First Data integration costs in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 primarily include $95 million and $210 million, respectively, of third-party professional service fees associated with integration activities; $13 million and $41 million, respectively, of incremental share-based compensation, including the fair value of stock awards assumed by Fiserv; and $60 million and $153 million, respectively, of other integration-related compensation costs. 2 Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired through various acquisitions, including customer relationships, software/technology and trade names. This adjustment does not exclude the amortization of other intangible assets such as contract costs (sales commissions and deferred conversion costs), capitalized and purchased software, and financing costs and debt discounts. See additional information on page 14 for an analysis of the company's amortization expense. 3 Represents the company's share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and, in 2022, expenses associated with debt refinancing activities at its unconsolidated affiliates, as well as the minority interest share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its subsidiaries in which the company holds a controlling financial interest. This adjustment for the first nine months of 2022 also includes gains totaling $201 million related to certain equity investment transactions and other net expense of $57 million associated with joint venture debt guarantees. This adjustment for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 includes net gains totaling $2 million and $75 million, respectively, related to the fair value remeasurement and sale of certain equity investments. 4 Represents a loss on the sale of the company's Korea operations during the third quarter of 2022, as well as a gain on the sale of certain merchant contracts during the first nine months of 2022 in conjunction with the mutual termination of one of the company's merchant alliance joint ventures. 5 The tax impact of adjustments is calculated using a tax rate of 21% and 23% in the first nine months of 2022 and 2021, respectively, which approximates the company's anticipated annual effective tax rates, exclusive of the $10 million actual tax impacts associated with the net gain on sales of business, other assets and certain equity investment transactions during the first nine months of 2022. 6 Represents certain discrete tax items, such as foreign derived intangible income tax benefits from a subsidiary restructuring and the revaluation of deferred taxes due to a change in the respective statutory tax rates in the United Kingdom and Argentina.

Fiserv, Inc. Financial Results by Segment (In millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Company Revenue $ 4,518 $ 4,163 $ 13,106 $ 11,969 Adjustments: Output Solutions postage reimbursements (251 ) (209 ) (712 ) (616 ) Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments 6 8 19 21 Adjusted revenue $ 4,273 $ 3,962 $ 12,413 $ 11,374 Operating income $ 855 $ 636 $ 2,561 $ 1,755 Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 54 206 115 479 Severance costs 35 24 134 38 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 442 490 1,388 1,509 Net (gain) loss on sale of business and other assets 120 — (27 ) — Adjusted operating income $ 1,506 $ 1,356 $ 4,171 $ 3,781 Operating margin 18.9 % 15.3 % 19.5 % 14.7 % Adjusted operating margin 35.2 % 34.2 % 33.6 % 33.2 % Merchant Acceptance ("Acceptance") 1 Revenue $ 1,878 $ 1,716 $ 5,432 $ 4,779 Operating income $ 610 $ 552 $ 1,673 $ 1,463 Operating margin 32.4 % 32.2 % 30.8 % 30.6 % Financial Technology ("Fintech") 1 Revenue $ 766 $ 761 $ 2,347 $ 2,251 Operating income $ 261 $ 275 $ 817 $ 794 Operating margin 34.1 % 36.0 % 34.8 % 35.3 % Payments and Network ("Payments") Revenue $ 1,617 $ 1,471 $ 4,597 $ 4,297 Adjustments: Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments 6 8 19 21 Adjusted revenue $ 1,623 $ 1,479 $ 4,616 $ 4,318 Operating income $ 738 $ 643 $ 2,018 $ 1,850 Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 6 7 19 21 Adjusted operating income $ 744 $ 650 $ 2,037 $ 1,871 Operating margin 45.6 % 43.7 % 43.9 % 43.1 % Adjusted operating margin 45.9 % 44.0 % 44.1 % 43.4 % Fiserv, Inc. Financial Results by Segment (cont.) (In millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Corporate and Other Revenue $ 257 $ 215 $ 730 $ 642 Adjustments: Output Solutions postage reimbursements (251 ) (209 ) (712 ) (616 ) Adjusted revenue $ 6 $ 6 $ 18 $ 26 Operating loss $ (754 ) $ (834 ) $ (1,947 ) $ (2,352 ) Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 48 199 96 458 Severance costs 35 24 134 38 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 442 490 1,388 1,509 Net (gain) loss on sale of business and other assets 120 — (27 ) — Adjusted operating loss $ (109 ) $ (121 ) $ (356 ) $ (347 ) See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Operating margin percentages are calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

1 For all periods presented in the Acceptance and Fintech segments, there were no adjustments to GAAP measures presented and thus the adjusted measures are equal to the GAAP measures presented.

Fiserv, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 1 (In millions, unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 1,784 $ 1,048 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and other amortization 982 861 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,416 1,554 Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts 33 41 Share-based compensation 244 190 Deferred income taxes (402 ) (266 ) Net gain on sale of business and other assets (27 ) — Income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates (222 ) (80 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 58 17 Non-cash impairment charges — 6 Other operating activities (2 ) (26 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions: Trade accounts receivable (521 ) (298 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (203 ) (242 ) Contract costs (230 ) (210 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 105 97 Contract liabilities (30 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,985 2,691 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures, including capitalized software and other intangibles (1,148 ) (814 ) Net proceeds from sale of business and other assets 218 — Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (682 ) (495 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 110 91 Purchases of investments (45 ) (250 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 13 503 Net cash used in investing activities (1,534 ) (965 ) Cash flows from financing activities Debt proceeds 1,450 5,177 Debt repayments, including debt financing costs (2,945 ) (6,515 ) Net proceeds from commercial paper and short-term borrowings 2,020 1,388 Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock 96 105 Purchases of treasury stock, including employee shares withheld for tax obligations (1,909 ) (1,768 ) Settlement activity, net 114 386 Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (30 ) (41 ) Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration — (36 ) Other financing activities 7 (2 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,197 ) (1,306 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (84 ) (11 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 170 409 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance 3,205 2,569 Cash and cash equivalents, ending balance $ 3,375 $ 2,978

1 The company revised, for comparable purposes with the current period's presentation, the consolidated statement of cash flows presentation for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to include cash and cash equivalents within settlement assets as a component of total cash and cash equivalents.

Fiserv, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 893 $ 835 Trade accounts receivable - net 3,303 2,860 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,484 1,523 Settlement assets 14,195 13,652 Total current assets 19,875 18,870 Property and equipment - net 1,924 1,742 Customer relationships - net 8,464 9,991 Other intangible assets - net 3,992 4,018 Goodwill 36,241 36,433 Contract costs - net 886 811 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 2,390 2,561 Other long-term assets 1,868 1,823 Total assets $ 75,640 $ 76,249 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,456 $ 3,550 Short-term and current maturities of long-term debt 528 508 Contract liabilities 545 585 Settlement obligations 14,195 13,652 Total current liabilities 18,724 18,295 Long-term debt 20,847 20,729 Deferred income taxes 3,766 4,172 Long-term contract liabilities 216 225 Other long-term liabilities 944 878 Total liabilities 44,497 44,299 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 161 278 Fiserv shareholders' equity 30,326 30,952 Noncontrolling interests 656 720 Total equity 30,982 31,672 Total liabilities and equity $ 75,640 $ 76,249

Fiserv, Inc. Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Information (In millions, unaudited) Organic Revenue Growth 1 Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Growth 2022 2021 Growth Total Company Adjusted revenue $ 4,273 $ 3,962 $ 12,413 $ 11,374 Currency impact 2 100 — 191 — Acquisition adjustments (10 ) — (32 ) — Divestiture adjustments (6 ) (20 ) (18 ) (62 ) Organic revenue $ 4,357 $ 3,942 11 % $ 12,554 $ 11,312 11 % Acceptance Adjusted revenue $ 1,878 $ 1,716 $ 5,432 $ 4,779 Currency impact 2 72 — 136 — Acquisition adjustments (7 ) — (26 ) — Divestiture adjustments — (14 ) — (36 ) Organic revenue $ 1,943 $ 1,702 14 % $ 5,542 $ 4,743 17 % Fintech Adjusted revenue $ 766 $ 761 $ 2,347 $ 2,251 Currency impact 2 4 — 8 — Acquisition adjustments (3 ) — (6 ) — Organic revenue $ 767 $ 761 1 % $ 2,349 $ 2,251 4 % Payments Adjusted revenue $ 1,623 $ 1,479 $ 4,616 $ 4,318 Currency impact 2 24 — 47 — Organic revenue $ 1,647 $ 1,479 11 % $ 4,663 $ 4,318 8 % Corporate and Other Adjusted revenue $ 6 $ 6 $ 18 $ 26 Divestiture adjustments (6 ) (6 ) (18 ) (26 ) Organic revenue $ — $ — $ — $ — See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Organic revenue growth is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

1 Organic revenue growth is measured as the change in adjusted revenue (see pages 9-10) for the current period excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and revenue attributable to acquisitions and dispositions, divided by adjusted revenue from the prior period excluding revenue attributable to dispositions. 2 Currency impact is measured as the increase or decrease in adjusted revenue for the current period by applying prior period foreign currency exchange rates to present a constant currency comparison to prior periods.

Fiserv, Inc. Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Information (cont.) (In millions, unaudited) Free Cash Flow Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,985 $ 2,691 Capital expenditures (1,148 ) (814 ) Adjustments: Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (30 ) (41 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates included in cash flows from investing activities 110 91 Severance, merger and integration payments 211 414 Tax payments on adjustments (44 ) (95 ) Tax payments on gain on sale of assets and investments in unconsolidated affiliates 37 44 Other (11 ) — Free cash flow $ 2,110 $ 2,290

Total Amortization 1 Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Acquisition-related intangible assets $ 450 $ 509 $ 1,416 $ 1,554 Capitalized software and other intangibles 91 76 258 202 Purchased software 67 57 180 181 Financing costs and debt discounts 11 16 33 41 Sales commissions 27 24 79 72 Deferred conversion costs 16 13 49 37 Total amortization $ 662 $ 695 $ 2,015 $ 2,087 See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

1 The company adjusts its non-GAAP results to exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions (see corresponding adjustment on page 7). The adjustment for acquired First Data software/technology excludes only the incremental amortization related to the fair value purchase accounting allocation. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. Although the company excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.

Fiserv, Inc.

Full Year Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of unaudited non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in this news release, except for forward-looking measures where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of these items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measures. The company's forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for 2022, including organic revenue growth, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share growth, are designed to enhance shareholders' ability to evaluate the company's performance by excluding certain items to focus on factors and trends affecting its business.

Organic Revenue Growth - The company's organic revenue growth outlook for 2022 excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions, dispositions and the impact of the company's Output Solutions postage reimbursements and includes deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments. The currency impact is measured as the increase or decrease in the expected adjusted revenue for the period by applying prior period foreign currency exchange rates to present a constant currency comparison to prior periods.

Growth 2022 Revenue 9% Output Solutions postage reimbursements (0.5)% 2022 Adjusted revenue 8.5% Currency impact 2% Acquisition adjustments (0.5)% Divestiture adjustments 1% 2022 Organic revenue 11%

Adjusted Earnings Per Share - The company's adjusted earnings per share outlook for 2022 excludes certain non-cash or other items such as non-cash intangible asset amortization expense associated with acquisitions; non-cash impairment charges; merger and integration costs; severance costs; gains or losses from the sale of businesses, certain assets and investments; and certain discrete tax benefits and expenses, and includes non-cash deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments. The company completed First Data acquisition-related integration activities as of December 31, 2021, and therefore does not expect to incur additional costs associated with the achievement of cost synergies related to the First Data acquisition, resulting in lower merger and integration costs in 2022. The company estimates that amortization expense in 2022 with respect to acquired intangible assets will approximate the amount incurred in 2021.

Other adjustments to the company's financial measures that were incurred in 2021 and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, are presented in this news release; however, they are not necessarily indicative of adjustments that may be incurred in the remainder of 2022 or beyond. Estimates of these impacts and adjustments on a forward-looking basis are not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of these items.

Fiserv, Inc. Full Year Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.) The company's adjusted earnings per share growth outlook for 2022 is based on 2021 adjusted earnings per share performance. 2021 GAAP net income attributable to Fiserv $ 1,334 Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 1 865 Severance costs 2 81 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3 1,982 Non wholly-owned entity activities 4 51 Tax impact of adjustments 5 (685 ) Discrete tax items 6 118 2021 adjusted net income $ 3,746 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 671.6 2021 GAAP earnings per share attributable to Fiserv $ 1.99 Adjustments - net of income taxes: Merger and integration costs 1 0.99 Severance costs 2 0.09 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3 2.27 Non wholly-owned entity activities 4 0.06 Discrete tax items 6 0.18 2021 adjusted earnings per share $ 5.58 2022 adjusted earnings per share outlook $6.48 - $6.55 2022 adjusted earnings per share growth outlook 16% - 17% In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited. Earnings per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts. See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Fiserv, Inc. Full Year Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.) 1 Represents acquisition and related integration costs incurred in connection with various acquisitions, primarily related to the First Data acquisition. First Data integration costs primarily include $370 million of third-party professional service fees associated with integration activities; $44 million of incremental share-based compensation, including the fair value of stock awards assumed by Fiserv; and $277 million of other integration-related compensation costs. 2 Represents severance costs associated with the achievement of expense management initiatives, including those related to the First Data acquisition. 3 Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired through various acquisitions, including customer relationships, software/technology and trade names. This adjustment does not exclude the amortization of other intangible assets such as contract costs (sales commissions and deferred conversion costs), capitalized and purchased software, and financing costs and debt discounts. 4 Represents the company's share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its unconsolidated affiliates, as well as the minority interest share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its subsidiaries in which the company holds a controlling financial interest. This adjustment also includes net gains totaling $98 million related to the fair value remeasurement and sale of certain equity investments. 5 The tax impact of adjustments is calculated using a tax rate of 23%, which approximates the company's annual effective tax rate. 6 Represents certain discrete tax items, such as foreign-derived intangible income tax benefits from a subsidiary restructuring and the revaluation of deferred taxes due to a change in the respective statutory tax rates in the United Kingdom and Argentina.

FISV-E

