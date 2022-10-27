SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today reported fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results.

"I am pleased to see the Western Digital team work together to deliver revenue at the upper half of the guidance range and operating income at the upper half as implied by the midpoints of our guidance, in the midst of an incredibly dynamic and challenging macroeconomic environment," said David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO. "Overall, the organizational and portfolio improvements we have made over the past few years have equipped us to effectively manage through this consumer-led downturn, which is showing signs of stabilization. As we remain focused on innovation and execution, I am optimistic that Western Digital will emerge stronger as we continue to ramp multiple new products into data centers worldwide and market conditions improve."

Q1 2023 Financial Highlights GAAP Non-GAAP Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q/Q Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q/Q Revenue ($M) $ 3,736 $ 4,528 down 17% $ 3,736 $ 4,528 down 17% Gross Margin 26.3 % 31.9 % down 5.6 ppt 26.7 % 32.3 % down 5.6 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $ 823 $ 883 down 7% $ 689 $ 760 down 9% Operating Income ($M) $ 158 $ 562 down 72% $ 307 $ 702 down 56% Net Income ($M) $ 27 $ 301 * $ 64 $ 567 down 89% Earnings Per Share $ 0.08 $ 0.95 * $ 0.20 $ 1.78 down 89% * not a meaningful figure

GAAP Non-GAAP Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Y/Y Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Y/Y Revenue ($M) $ 3,736 $ 5,051 down 26% $ 3,736 $ 5,051 down 26% Gross Margin 26.3 % 33.0 % down 6.7 ppt 26.7 % 33.9 % down 7.2 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $ 823 $ 887 down 7% $ 689 $ 761 down 9% Operating Income ($M) $ 158 $ 778 down 80% $ 307 $ 952 down 68% Net Income ($M) $ 27 $ 610 down 96% $ 64 $ 787 down 92% Earnings Per Share $ 0.08 $ 1.93 down 96% $ 0.20 $ 2.49 down 92%

The company generated $6 million in cash flow from operations and ended the quarter with $2.05 billion of total cash and cash equivalents.

Additional details can be found within the company's earnings presentation, which is accessible online at investor.wdc.com.

End Market Summary Revenue ($M) Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q/Q Q1 2022 Y/Y Cloud $ 1,829 $ 2,098 down 13% $ 2,225 down 18% Client 1,229 1,637 down 25% 1,853 down 34% Consumer 678 793 down 15% 973 down 30% Total Revenue $ 3,736 $ 4,528 down 17% $ 5,051 down 26%

In the fiscal first quarter:

Cloud represented 49% of total revenue. Sequentially, continued momentum in capacity enterprise drives sold to U.S. cloud customers and an increase in smart video hard drives demand partly offset the decline in all other hard drive product channels and flash. The year-over-year decrease was due to broad-based decline across both hard drive and flash products.

Client represented 33% of total revenue. Sequentially, the decline was attributed to flash, driven by inventory reduction at PC OEMs and lower pricing. The year-over-year decrease resulted primarily from reduced flash pricing.

Consumer represented 18% of revenue. On both a sequential and year-over-year basis, the revenue decline was due to flash pricing and lower retail HDD shipments.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Second Quarter of 2023 Three Months Ending December 30, 2022 GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(1) Revenue ($B) $2.90 - $3.10 $2.90 - $3.10 Gross margin 19.5% - 21.5% 20.0% - 22.0% Operating expenses ($M) $760 - $780 $650 - $670 Interest and other expense, net ($M) ~$80 ~$80 Tax benefit ($M)(2) N/A $70 - $90 Diluted earnings per share N/A $(0.25) - $0.05 Diluted shares outstanding (in millions) ~319 ~319

(1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $10 million to $15 million. The company's Non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, totaling approximately $100 million to $120 million. In the aggregate, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes these items totaling $110 million to $135 million. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. Additionally, the timing and amount of additional charges the company excludes from its Non-GAAP tax benefit and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, full reconciliations of Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP tax benefit and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (income tax benefit and diluted earnings per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort.

(2) The Non-GAAP tax benefit in dollars is determined based on a percentage of Non-GAAP pre-tax income or loss. Due to differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from our Non-GAAP net income; the fact that our GAAP tax expense or benefit in dollars recorded in any interim period is based on an estimated forecasted GAAP tax rate for the full year, excluding loss jurisdictions; and because our GAAP taxes recorded in any interim period are dependent on the timing and determination of certain GAAP operating expenses, our estimated Non-GAAP tax dollars may differ from our GAAP tax dollars.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) September 30,

2022 July 1,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,049 $ 2,327 Accounts receivable, net 2,422 2,804 Inventories 3,862 3,638 Other current assets 738 684 Total current assets 9,071 9,453 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,718 3,670 Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures 1,219 1,396 Goodwill 10,037 10,041 Other intangible assets, net 174 213 Other non-current assets 1,467 1,486 Total assets $ 25,686 $ 26,259 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,686 $ 1,902 Accounts payable to related parties 295 320 Accrued expenses 1,592 1,636 Income taxes payable 986 869 Accrued compensation 407 510 Total current liabilities 4,966 5,237 Long-term debt 7,071 7,022 Other liabilities 1,542 1,779 Total liabilities 13,579 14,038 Total shareholders' equity 12,107 12,221 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,686 $ 26,259

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 October 1,

2021 Revenue, net $ 3,736 $ 5,051 Cost of revenue 2,755 3,386 Gross profit 981 1,665 Operating expenses: Research and development 552 578 Selling, general and administrative 247 291 Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges 24 18 Total operating expenses 823 887 Operating income 158 778 Interest and other expense, net (74 ) (74 ) Income before taxes 84 704 Income tax expense 57 94 Net income $ 27 $ 610 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 1.97 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 1.93 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 316 310 Diluted 319 316

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 October 1,

2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 27 $ 610 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 216 250 Stock-based compensation 86 76 Deferred income taxes (42 ) 27 Gain on disposal of assets 1 — Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 3 10 Other non-cash operating activities, net 44 (12 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable, net 382 (188 ) Inventories (224 ) 73 Accounts payable (125 ) (41 ) Accounts payable to related parties (25 ) (20 ) Accrued expenses (44 ) (1 ) Income taxes payable 117 (35 ) Accrued compensation (104 ) (67 ) Other assets and liabilities, net (306 ) (161 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6 521 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (320 ) (245 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net 99 (52 ) Strategic Investments and other, net (3 ) (15 ) Net cash used in investing activities (224 ) (312 ) Financing Activities Employee stock plans, net (50 ) (76 ) Repayment of debt and revolving credit facility — (213 ) Net cash used in financing activities (50 ) (289 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (10 ) — Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (278 ) (80 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,327 3,370 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,049 $ 3,290

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION Supplemental Operating Segment Results (in millions; except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 October 1,

2021 Net revenue: Flash $ 1,722 $ 2,490 HDD 2,014 2,561 Total net revenue $ 3,736 $ 5,051 Gross profit: Flash $ 422 $ 921 HDD 574 792 Total gross profit for segments 996 1,713 Unallocated corporate items: Stock-based compensation expense (14 ) (9 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1 ) (39 ) Total unallocated corporate items (15 ) (48 ) Consolidated gross profit $ 981 $ 1,665 Gross margin: Flash 24.5 % 37.0 % HDD 28.5 % 30.9 % Total gross margin for segments 26.7 % 33.9 % Consolidated gross margin 26.3 % 33.0 %

The Company manages and reports under two reportable segments: flash-based products ("Flash") and hard disk drives ("HDD"). In the table above, total gross profit for segments and total gross margin for segments are Non-GAAP financial measures, which are also referred to herein as Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin, respectively.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 July 1,

2022 October 1,

2021 GAAP cost of revenue $ 2,755 $ 3,083 $ 3,386 Stock-based compensation expense (14 ) (12 ) (9 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1 ) (1 ) (39 ) Contamination related charges — (4 ) — Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 2,740 $ 3,066 $ 3,338 GAAP gross profit $ 981 $ 1,445 $ 1,665 Stock-based compensation expense 14 12 9 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1 1 39 Contamination related charges — 4 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 996 $ 1,462 $ 1,713 GAAP operating expenses $ 823 $ 883 $ 887 Stock-based compensation expense (72 ) (65 ) (67 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (38 ) (39 ) (39 ) Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges (24 ) (19 ) (18 ) Other — — (2 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 689 $ 760 $ 761 GAAP operating income $ 158 $ 562 $ 778 Cost of revenue adjustments 15 17 48 Operating expense adjustments 134 123 126 Non-GAAP operating income $ 307 $ 702 $ 952 GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (74 ) $ (51 ) $ (74 ) Non-cash economic interest and Other (1 ) (14 ) 6 Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (75 ) $ (65 ) $ (68 ) GAAP income tax expense $ 57 $ 210 $ 94 Income tax adjustments 111 (140 ) 3 Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 168 $ 70 $ 97

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 July 1,

2022 October 1,

2021 GAAP Net income $ 27 $ 301 $ 610 Stock-based compensation expense 86 77 76 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 39 40 78 Contamination related charges — 4 — Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges 24 19 18 Non-cash economic interest and Other (1 ) (14 ) 8 Income tax adjustments (111 ) 140 (3 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 64 $ 567 $ 787 Diluted income per common share GAAP $ 0.08 $ 0.95 $ 1.93 Non-GAAP $ 0.20 $ 1.78 $ 2.49 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding: GAAP 319 318 316 Non-GAAP 319 318 316 Cash flows Cash flow provided by operating activities $ 6 $ 295 $ 521 Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (320 ) (278 ) (245 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net 99 (114 ) (52 ) Free cash flow $ (215 ) $ (97 ) $ 224

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the table above sets forth Non-GAAP cost of revenue; Non-GAAP gross profit; Non-GAAP gross margin; Non-GAAP operating expenses; Non-GAAP operating income; Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net; Non-GAAP income tax expense; Non-GAAP net income; Non-GAAP diluted income per common share and free cash flow ("Non-GAAP measures"). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the company's earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the company believes these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the company and its peers. As discussed further below, these Non-GAAP measures exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, contamination related charges, employee termination, asset impairment and other charges, non-cash economic interest, other adjustments, and income tax adjustments, and the company believes these measures along with the related reconciliations to the GAAP measures provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the company's results. These Non-GAAP measures are some of the primary indicators management uses for assessing the company's performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

As described above, the company excludes the following items from its Non-GAAP measures:

Stock-based compensation expense. Because of the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining stock-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations, and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the company's control, the company believes excluding stock-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of its business over time and compare it against the company's peers, a majority of whom also exclude stock-based compensation expense from their Non-GAAP results.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company incurs expenses from the amortization of acquired intangible assets over their economic lives. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of the company's acquisitions and any related impairment charges.

Contamination related charges. In February 2022, a contamination of certain materials used in the company's manufacturing process occurred and affected production operation at the flash-based memory manufacturing facilities in Yokkaichi and Kitakami, Japan, which are operated through the company's joint business ventures with Kioxia Corporation (collectively, "Flash Ventures"). The contamination resulted in scrapped inventory and rework costs, decontamination and other costs needed to restore the facilities to normal capacity, and under absorption of overhead costs, which are expensed as incurred. These charges are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes these charges are not part of the ongoing production operation of its business.

Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges. From time-to-time, in order to realign the company's operations with anticipated market demand or to achieve cost synergies from the integration of acquisitions, the company may terminate employees and/or restructure its operations. From time-to-time, the company may also incur charges from the impairment of intangible assets and other long-lived assets. In addition, the company may record credits related to gains upon sale of property due to restructuring or reversals of charges recorded in prior periods. These charges or credits are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Non-cash economic interest. The company excludes non-cash economic interest expense associated with its convertible notes. These charges do not reflect the company's operating results, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Other adjustments. From time-to-time, the company incurs charges or gains that the company believes are not a part of the ongoing operation of its business. The resulting expense or benefit is inconsistent in amount and frequency.

Income tax adjustments. Income tax adjustments include the difference between income taxes based on a forecasted annual Non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate as a result of the timing of certain Non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments. The income tax adjustments also include adjustments to estimates related to the current status of the rules and regulations governing the transition to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the re-measurement of certain unrecognized tax benefits primarily related to tax positions taken in prior quarters, including interest. These adjustments are excluded because the company believes that they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its ongoing business.

Additionally, free cash flow is defined as cash flows provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, net, and the activity related to Flash Ventures, net. The company considers free cash flow generated in any period to be a useful indicator of cash that is available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the company's business, making strategic acquisitions, repaying debt and strengthening the balance sheet.

