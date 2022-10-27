OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) recorded third-quarter 2022 income available for common shareholders of $456 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, as reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This compares with losses attributable to common shareholders of $(1,091) million, or $(0.55) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP results were primarily driven by unrecoverable interest expense and other earnings factors, including allowance for funds used during construction equity, incentive revenues, tax benefits, and cost savings, net of below-the-line costs. Results are also driven by costs related to the amortization of the Wildfire Fund asset and accretion of the related Wildfire Fund liability, strategic repositioning costs, Fire Victim Trust tax benefit net of securitization, PG&E Corporation's and Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (Utility) reorganization cases under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (Chapter 11), wildfire-related costs, and investigation remedies, partially offset by prior period net regulatory impact.

" PG&E is committed to reducing risk and delivering reliable, affordable service to our customers and hometowns, while making the right investments for a clean energy future," said Patti Poppe, CEO of PG&E Corporation. " Fulfilling those goals is essential to our Triple Bottom Line of serving people, the planet, and California's prosperity."

Non-GAAP Core Earnings

PG&E Corporation's non-GAAP core earnings, which exclude non-core items, were $608 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $479 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, during the same period in 2021.

The increase in quarter-over-quarter non-GAAP core earnings per diluted share was primarily driven by regulatory items, taxes, reinvestment, and other miscellaneous items, growth in rate base earnings, and cost reductions, partially offset by the increase in shares outstanding.

Non-core items, which management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, totaled $152 million after tax, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $1.6 billion after tax, or $0.79 per diluted share, during the same period in 2021.

PG&E Corporation uses "non-GAAP core earnings," which is a non-GAAP financial measure, in order to provide a measure that allows investors to compare the underlying financial performance of the business from one period to another, exclusive of non-core items. See the accompanying tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP core earnings to consolidated earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders.

2022 Guidance

PG&E Corporation is updating 2022 GAAP earnings guidance in the range of $0.80 to $1.01 per diluted share. Factors driving GAAP earnings include costs related to unrecoverable interest expense of $330 million to $370 million after tax and other earnings factors, including allowance for funds used during construction equity, incentive revenues, tax benefits, and cost savings, net of below-the-line costs. Additional factors include the amortization of the Wildfire Fund asset and accretion of the related Wildfire Fund liability, PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's reorganization cases under Chapter 11, wildfire-related costs, investigation remedies, and strategic repositioning costs, partially offset by Fire Victim Trust tax benefit net of securitization and prior period net regulatory impact.

On a non-GAAP basis, the guidance range for projected 2022 non-GAAP core earnings is narrowed to $1.09 to $1.11 per diluted share. The guidance range for non-core items, which management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, is updated to $220 million to $630 million after tax.

Guidance is based on various assumptions and forecasts, including those relating to authorized revenues, future expenses, capital expenditures, rate base, equity issuances, and certain other factors.

2023 Guidance

PG&E Corporation is initiating 2023 GAAP earnings guidance in the range of $0.98 to $1.21 per diluted share. Factors driving GAAP earnings include costs related to unrecoverable interest expense of $370 million to $430 million after tax and other earnings factors, including allowance for funds used during construction equity, incentive revenues, tax benefits, and cost savings, net of below-the-line costs. Additional factors include the amortization of the Wildfire Fund asset and accretion of the related Wildfire Fund liability, PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's reorganization cases under Chapter 11, wildfire-related costs, investigation remedies, and Fire Victim Trust tax benefits, partially offset by prior period net regulatory impact.

On a non-GAAP basis, the guidance range for projected 2023 non-GAAP core earnings is initiated at $1.19 to $1.23 per diluted share. The guidance range for non-core items, which management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, is updated to $50 million to $460 million after tax.

Guidance is based on various assumptions and forecasts, including those relating to authorized revenues, future expenses, capital expenditures, rate base, equity issuances, and certain other factors.

Supplemental Financial Information

Forward-Looking Statements

PG&E CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Revenues Electric $ 3,895 $ 4,181 $ 11,743 $ 11,527 Natural gas 1,499 1,284 $ 4,567 3,869 Total operating revenues 5,394 5,465 16,310 15,396 Operating Expenses Cost of electricity 1,032 1,133 2,314 2,570 Cost of natural gas 257 176 1,177 670 Operating and maintenance 2,250 2,795 7,651 7,714 SB 901 securitization charges, net — — 40 — Wildfire-related claims, net of recoveries 9 94 153 261 Wildfire Fund expense 118 162 353 399 Depreciation, amortization, and decommissioning 1,002 801 2,915 2,540 Total operating expenses 4,668 5,161 14,603 14,154 Operating Income 726 304 1,707 1,242 Interest income 43 — 70 17 Interest expense (525 ) (399 ) (1,355 ) (1,205 ) Other income, net 118 132 246 387 Reorganization items, net — — — (11 ) Income Before Income Taxes 362 37 668 430 Income tax provision (benefit) (97 ) 1,125 (629 ) 994 Net Income (Loss) 459 (1,088 ) 1,297 (564 ) Preferred stock dividend requirement of subsidiary 3 3 10 10 Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 456 $ (1,091 ) $ 1,287 $ (574 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, Basic 1,987 1,985 1,987 1,985 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, Diluted 2,132 1,985 2,132 1,985 Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share, Basic $ 0.23 $ (0.55 ) $ 0.65 $ (0.29 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share, Diluted $ 0.21 $ (0.55 ) $ 0.60 $ (0.29 )

Reconciliation of PG&E Corporation's Consolidated Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders in Accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") to Non-GAAP Core Earnings

Third Quarter, 2022 vs. 2021

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Earnings Earnings per

Common Share

(Diluted) Earnings Earnings per

Common Share

(Diluted) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 PG&E Corporation's Earnings (Loss) on a GAAP basis $ 456 $ (1,091 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.55 ) $ 1,287 $ (574 ) $ 0.60 $ (0.29 ) Non-core items: (1) Amortization of Wildfire Fund contribution (2) 85 116 0.04 0.06 254 287 0.12 0.14 Strategic repositioning costs (3) 61 — 0.03 — 65 — 0.03 — Fire Victim Trust tax benefit net of securitization (4) 29 — 0.01 — (279 ) — (0.13 ) — Bankruptcy and legal costs (5) 16 1,307 0.01 0.66 202 1,379 0.09 0.69 Wildfire-related costs, net of insurance (6) 12 5 0.01 — 190 141 0.09 0.07 Investigation remedies (7) 5 68 — 0.03 76 147 0.04 0.07 Prior period net regulatory impact (8) (56 ) 74 (0.03 ) 0.04 (11 ) 162 (0.01 ) 0.08 PG&E Corporation's Non-GAAP Core Earnings (9) $ 608 $ 479 $ 0.29 $ 0.24 $ 1,783 $ 1,542 $ 0.84 $ 0.78

All amounts presented in the table above and footnotes below are tax adjusted at PG&E Corporation's statutory tax rate of 27.98% for 2022 and 2021, except for certain costs that are not tax deductible. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

(1) "Non-core items" include items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings and affect comparability of financial results between periods, consisting of the items listed in the table above. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below. (2) The Utility recorded costs of $118 million (before the tax impact of $33 million) and $353 million (before the tax impact of $99 million) during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, associated with the amortization of the Wildfire Fund asset and accretion of the related Wildfire Fund liability. (3) The Utility recorded costs of $85 million (before the tax impact of $24 million) and $90 million (before the tax impact of $25 million) during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, for one-time costs related to repositioning PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's operating model, including their workforce, and the potential sale of a minority interest in Pacific Generation LLC. (4) Includes any earnings-impacting investment losses, net of gains, associated with investments related to the upfront contributions to the Customer Credit Trust, the charge related to the establishment of the SB 901 securitization regulatory asset and the SB 901 securitization regulatory liability associated with revenue credits funded by Net Operating Loss monetization, and tax benefits associated with the sale of shares of PG&E Corporation common stock sold by the Fire Victim Trust.

(in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Losses, net of gains related to Customer Credit Trust $ 40 $ 40 Rate neutral securitization inception charge — 40 Fire Victim Trust tax benefit net of securitization (pre-tax) $ 40 $ 80 Tax impacts (11 ) (22 ) Tax benefits from Fire Victim Trust share sales — (337 ) Fire Victim Trust tax benefit net of securitization (post-tax) $ 29 $ (279 )

(5) Includes bankruptcy and legal costs associated with PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's Chapter 11 filing, including exit financing costs, legal and other costs, and securities litigation costs, as shown below.

(in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Exit financing $ 14 $ 72 Legal and other costs 9 64 Securities litigation costs — 145 Bankruptcy and legal costs (pre-tax) $ 23 $ 281 Tax impacts (7 ) (79 ) Bankruptcy and legal costs (post-tax) $ 16 $ 202

(6) Includes costs associated with the 2019 Kincade fire, 2020 Zogg fire, and 2021 Dixie fire, net of insurance, as shown below.

(in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2019 Kincade fire-related costs $ 10 $ 26 2019 Kincade third-party claims — 150 2019 Kincade fire-related legal settlements — 20 2020 Zogg fire-related costs 4 21 2020 Zogg fire-related insurance recoveries (1 ) (10 ) 2021 Dixie fire-related legal settlements 4 39 Wildfire-related costs, net of insurance (pre-tax) $ 17 $ 246 Tax impacts (5 ) (56 ) Wildfire-related costs, net of insurance (post-tax) $ 12 $ 190

(7) Includes costs associated with the CPUC's OII into the 2017 Northern California Wildfires and 2018 Camp Fire, the system enhancements related to the locate and mark OII, restoration and rebuild costs associated with the town of Paradise, and the settlement agreement with the Safety and Enforcement Division's investigation into the 2019 Kincade fire, as shown below.

(in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Wildfire OII disallowance and system enhancements $ 3 $ 16 Locate and mark OII system enhancements 1 3 Paradise restoration and rebuild 1 (2 ) 2019 Kincade fire settlement — 85 Investigation remedies (pre-tax) $ 5 $ 101 Tax impacts — (25 ) Investigation remedies (post-tax) $ 5 $ 76

(8) Includes adjustments associated with the recovery of capital expenditures from 2011 through 2014 above amounts adopted in the 2011 GT&S rate case per the CPUC decision dated July 14, 2022, partially offset by adjustments for the TO18 and TO19 ROE impact as a result of the FERC order dated March 17, 2022, which established a base ROE of 9.26% for the TO18 period, plus the approved CAISO incentive adder of 0.5%, for a total ROE of 9.76%.

(in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2011-2014 GT&S capital audit $ (78 ) $ (78 ) TO18 and TO19 ROE impact — 63 Prior period net regulatory impact (pre-tax) $ (78 ) $ (16 ) Tax impacts 22 5 Prior period net regulatory impact (post-tax) $ (56 ) $ (11 )

(9) "Non-GAAP core earnings" is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Undefined, capitalized terms have the meanings set forth in the PG&E Corporation and the Utility's joint quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

PG&E Corporation's 2022 and 2023 Earnings Guidance 2022 2023 EPS Guidance Low High Low High Estimated Earnings on a GAAP basis ~ $ 0.80 ~ $ 1.01 ~ $ 0.98 ~ $ 1.21 Estimated Non-Core Items: (1) Amortization of Wildfire Fund contribution (2) ~ 0.16 ~ 0.16 ~ 0.16 ~ 0.16 Bankruptcy and legal costs (3) ~ 0.11 ~ 0.10 ~ 0.02 ~ 0.01 Wildfire-related costs, net of insurance (4) ~ 0.10 ~ 0.09 ~ 0.02 ~ 0.01 Investigation remedies (5) ~ 0.05 ~ 0.05 ~ 0.01 ~ 0.01 Strategic repositioning costs (6) ~ 0.03 ~ 0.03 ~ — ~ — Fire Victim Trust tax benefit net of securitization (7) ~ (0.15 ) ~ (0.32 ) ~ 0.01 ~ (0.17 ) Prior period net regulatory impact (8) ~ (0.01 ) ~ (0.01 ) ~ (0.01 ) ~ (0.01 ) Estimated EPS on a non-GAAP Core Earnings basis ~ $ 1.09 ~ $ 1.11 ~ $ 1.19 ~ $ 1.23

All amounts presented in the table above and footnotes below are tax adjusted at PG&E Corporation's statutory tax rate of 27.98% for 2022 and 2023, except for certain costs that are not tax deductible. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

(1) "Non-core items" include items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings and affect comparability of financial results between periods. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below. (2) "Amortization of Wildfire Fund contribution" represents the amortization of the Wildfire Fund asset and accretion of the related Wildfire Fund liability. The total offsetting tax impact for the low and high non-core guidance range is $132 million for 2022 and 2023.

2022 2023 (in millions, pre-tax) Low

guidance

range High

guidance

range Low

guidance

range High

guidance

range Amortization of Wildfire Fund contribution ~ $ 470 ~ $ 470 ~ $ 470 ~ $ 470

(3) "Bankruptcy and legal costs" consists of securities litigation costs, legal and other costs associated with PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's Chapter 11 filing, and exit financing costs, including interest on temporary Utility debt and write-off of unamortized fees related to the retirement of PG&E Corporation debt. The total offsetting tax impact for the low and high non-core guidance range is $90 million and $83 million, respectively, for 2022, and $18 million and $13 million, respectively, for 2023.

2022 2023 (in millions, pre-tax) Low

guidance

range High

guidance

range Low

guidance

range High

guidance

range Securities litigation costs ~ $ 145 ~ $ 145 ~ $ — ~ $ — Legal and other costs ~ 90 ~ 70 ~ 30 ~ 20 Exit financing ~ 85 ~ 80 ~ 35 ~ 25 Bankruptcy and legal costs ~ $ 320 ~ $ 295 ~ $ 65 ~ $ 45

(4) "Wildfire-related costs, net of insurance" includes third-party claims and legal and other costs associated with the 2019 Kincade fire, 2020 Zogg fire, and 2021 Dixie fire, net of insurance. The total offsetting tax impact for the low and high non-core guidance range is $56 million and $50 million, respectively, for 2022, and $14 million and $11 million, respectively, for 2023.

2022 2023 (in millions, pre-tax) Low

guidance

range High

guidance

range Low

guidance

range High

guidance

range 2019 Kincade third-party claims ~ $ 150 ~ $ 150 ~ $ — ~ $ — 2019 Kincade fire-related costs ~ 40 ~ 20 ~ 35 ~ 25 2019 Kincade fire-related legal settlements ~ 20 ~ 20 ~ — ~ — 2020 Zogg fire-related costs ~ 40 ~ 20 ~ 30 ~ 20 2020 Zogg fire-related insurance recoveries ~ (30 ) ~ (10 ) ~ (30 ) ~ (20 ) 2021 Dixie fire-related legal settlements ~ 50 ~ 50 ~ 15 ~ 15 Wildfire-related costs, net of insurance ~ $ 270 ~ $ 250 ~ $ 50 ~ $ 40

(5) "Investigation remedies" includes costs related to the 2019 Kincade fire settlement with the Safety and Enforcement Division approved by the CPUC on December 2, 2021, the Wildfires OII decision different, Paradise restoration and rebuild, and the locate and mark OII system enhancements. The total offsetting tax impact for the low and high non-core guidance range is $28 million for 2022 and $3 million for 2023.

2022 2023 (in millions, pre-tax) Low

guidance

range High

guidance

range Low

guidance

range High

guidance

range 2019 Kincade fire settlement ~ $ 85 ~ $ 85 ~ $ — ~ $ — Wildfire OII disallowance and system enhancements ~ 20 ~ 20 ~ 20 ~ 20 Paradise restoration and rebuild ~ 15 ~ 15 ~ 10 ~ 10 Locate and mark OII system enhancements ~ 5 ~ 5 ~ 5 ~ 5 Investigation remedies ~ $ 125 ~ $ 125 ~ $ 35 ~ $ 35

(6) "Strategic repositioning costs" includes one-time costs related to repositioning PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's operating model, including their workforce, and costs associated with the potential sale of a minority interest in Pacific Generation LLC. The total offsetting tax impact for the low and high non-core guidance range is $27 million for 2022.

2022 2023 (in millions, pre-tax) Low

guidance

range High

guidance

range Low

guidance

range High

guidance

range Strategic repositioning costs ~ $ 95 ~ $ 95 ~ $ — ~ $ —

(7) " Fire Victim Trust tax benefit net of securitization" includes the impact of rate neutral (SB 901) securitization and tax benefits related to the Fire Victim Trust. Impacts of the rate neutral (SB 901) securitization include the establishment of the SB 901 securitization regulatory asset and the SB 901 regulatory liability associated with revenue credits funded by Net Operating Loss monetization. Fire Victim Trust tax benefits include tax benefits recognized upon the sale of shares of PG&E Corporation common stock by the Fire Victim Trust, which PG&E Corporation and the Utility have elected to treat as a grantor trust. Also included are the earnings-impacting investment losses, net of gains, associated with investments related to the upfront contributions to the Customer Credit Trust. The 2022 low case includes tax benefits for the 135,000,000 shares of PG&E Corporation common stock sold in the aggregate by the Fire Victim Trust as of October 20, 2022, plus losses, net of gains, on investments related to the Customer Credit Trust, and the 2022 high case reflects an assumption that the Fire Victim Trust sells all 477,743,590 shares in 2022, plus losses, net of gains, on investments related to the Customer Credit Trust. The 2023 low case reflects an assumption that the Fire Victim Trust sells zero shares during 2023, whereas the 2023 high case reflects an assumption that the Fire Victim Trust sells the remaining 342,743,590 shares during 2023. The total offsetting tax benefit for the low and high non-core guidance range is $536 million and $2.3 billion, respectively, for 2022, and $11 million and $1.8 billion, respectively, for 2023.

2022 2023 (in millions, pre-tax) Low

guidance

range High

guidance

range Low

guidance

range High

guidance

range Rate neutral securitization inception charge ~ $ 185 ~ $ 1,525 ~ $ 40 ~ $ 1,425 Losses, net of gains related to Customer Credit Trust ~ $ 40 ~ $ 40 ~ $ — ~ — Fire Victim Trust tax benefit net of securitization ~ $ 225 ~ $ 1,565 ~ $ 40 ~ $ 1,425

(8) "Prior period net regulatory impact" represents the recovery of capital expenditures from 2011 through 2014 above amounts adopted in the 2011 GT&S rate case, net of the TO18 and TO19 ROE impact resulting from the FERC order dated March 17, 2022, which established a base ROE of 9.26% for the TO18 period, plus the approved CAISO incentive adder of 0.5%, for a total ROE of 9.76%. The total offsetting tax impact for the low and high non-core guidance range is $4 million for 2022 and $10 million for 2023.

2022 2023 (in millions, pre-tax) Low

guidance

range High

guidance

range Low

guidance

range High

guidance

range 2011-2014 GT&S capital audit ~ $ (80 ) ~ $ (80 ) ~ $ (35 ) ~ $ (35 ) TO18 and TO19 ROE impact ~ 65 ~ 65 ~ — ~ — Prior period net regulatory impact ~ $ (15 ) ~ $ (15 ) ~ $ (35 ) ~ $ (35 )

Undefined, capitalized terms have the meanings set forth in the PG&E Corporation and the Utility's joint quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company

PG&E Corporation discloses historical financial results and provides guidance based on "non-GAAP core earnings" and "non-GAAP core EPS" in order to provide a measure that allows investors to compare the underlying financial performance of the business from one period to another, exclusive of non-core items.

"Non-GAAP core earnings" is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as income available for common shareholders less non-core items. "Non-core items" include items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings and affect comparability of financial results between periods, consisting of the items listed in Exhibit A. "Non-GAAP core EPS," also referred to as "non-GAAP core earnings per share," is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as non-GAAP core earnings divided by common shares outstanding (taken on a basic basis in the event of a GAAP loss and a diluted basis in the event of a GAAP gain). PG&E Corporation and the Utility use non-GAAP core earnings and non-GAAP core EPS to understand and compare operating results across reporting periods for various purposes including internal budgeting and forecasting, short- and long-term operating planning, and employee incentive compensation. PG&E Corporation and the Utility believe that non-GAAP core earnings and non-GAAP core EPS provide additional insight into the underlying trends of the business, allowing for a better comparison against historical results and expectations for future performance. With respect to our projection of non-GAAP core EPS for the years 2024-2026, we are not providing a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the reconciling items that may affect GAAP net income without unreasonable effort. The reconciling items are primarily due to the future impact of wildfire-related costs, timing of regulatory recoveries, special tax items, and investigation remedies. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, the GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP core earnings and non-GAAP core EPS are not substitutes or alternatives for GAAP measures such as consolidated income available for common shareholders and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

