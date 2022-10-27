

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales decreased for the fifth consecutive month in September, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, fell a calendar-adjusted 1.3 percent year-on-year in September, following a 2.0 percent decrease in August.



Sales of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco declined 4.3 percent annually in September and those of non-food items dropped 0.7 percent.



Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles, slid 2.2 percent.



In September, mail-order or online sales were 12.2 percent lower than a year ago.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.0 percent in September.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de