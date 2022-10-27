Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.10.2022
STRONG BUY! Technisches Setup und Übernahmefantasie schüren Kursfeuer!
WKN: A3DWFC ISIN: GB00BN4HT335 
Frankfurt
27.10.22
08:02 Uhr
18,485 Euro
+0,190
+1,04 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
27.10.2022 | 14:46
Indivior Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results

SLOUGH, UK and RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LON: INDV) today announced its financial results for the period ending September 30, 2022. The earnings release, investor presentation and webcast are available at www.indivior.com.

Indivior
  • The earnings press release can be found at https://www.indivior.com/en/media/press-releases
  • The investor presentation can be found at https://www.indivior.com/investors

Indivior will also host a webcast presentation today at 8:00 AM US EST / 13:00 GMT.

The webcast event link is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/23i6t2wv

Participants may also access the presentation telephonically:

Participants may access the presentation telephonically by registering with the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7788b990aaff4a54b5aafc49c52d2ad2

Registrants will have an option to be called back immediately prior to the call or be provided a call-in # with a unique pin code following their registration).

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD) and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of opioid use disorder treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and cooccurring disorders of SUD. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 900 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in 39 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1814851/Indivior_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/indivior-announces-q3-2022-financial-results-301661268.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
