Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Technisches Setup und Übernahmefantasie schüren Kursfeuer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PK7M ISIN: SE0012673291 Ticker-Symbol: MN2 
Frankfurt
27.10.22
08:10 Uhr
3,500 Euro
-0,050
-1,41 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MENTICE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MENTICE AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.10.2022 | 14:52
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mentice AB: Mentice Launches New Website

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice, a world leader in virtual and physical simulation solutions for Image-guided Interventional Therapies, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website www.mentice.com.

Mentice is proud to present the platform's innovative design, structure, and content to the clinical and MedTech communities. The new website is designed to inspire and guide visitors in search of customized solutions and services that can support their organization and facilitate procedural and device adoption, knowledge transfer, building relationships, and focusing on continuous improvement.

With a self-guided and more defined website journey, Mentice intends to give visitors a clearer understanding of what value the company can bring to their institution, department, or industry.

"We have a fantastic customer base pushing the boundaries of interventional procedures on a daily basis, and we are proud to be a part of this community striving to improve the patient experience. The new website is a testament to the feedback we receive, listening to our customers on what challenges we are supporting to solve and indeed a communications platform for the global Mentice team and our investors," says Martin Harris, VP of Marketing at Mentice.

The new site can be found here - www.mentice.com

For more information, please contact:
Martin Harris, Vice President, Downstream Marketing
E-mail:martin.harris@mentice.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18275/3656693/1644845.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mentice-launches-new-website-301661276.html

MENTICE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.