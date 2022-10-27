Thunder Bay Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) -Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) reports results from recent prospecting at the Clark's Brook Property up to 10.1 grammes per tonne (g/t) Gold (Au). A table of rock sample results are listed below. Previous work on the Property included geochemistry, prospecting and diamond drilling on the Clark's Brook East Zone in 2017 and 2018 by joint venture partner Sokoman Minerals Corp, who subsequently returned the property to MEK. The Clark's Brook West Zone has not been drill tested to date. The distance between the Clark's Brook East and Clark's Brook West Zones is approximately 1.75 kilometers. This sampling has extended the gold mineralization at the West Zone for approximately 35 meters.





Table 1



Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property. The float samples are non in-situ samples and not necessarily from a proximal source.

The Clark's Brook Property is located in central Newfoundland, 25 km southwest of Glenwood and straddles the Appleton Fault which appears to be a key conduit for gold mineralization and hosts the Newfound Gold's Keats Zone (See Figure 1 - Property Location) and was originally staked in 2016 to cover two untested gold showings. Limited drill testing at the Clark's Brook East Zone, subsequent to the property acquisition had significant results up to 1.004 g/t Au over 25.8 m and 26.878 g/t Au over 0.25m. The 100% owned property consists of 31 claim units (7.7 sq. km), surrounded by New Found Gold's Queensway Project.

Previous drilling tested the Clark's Brook East zone in ten holes. (see MEK press release dated 23 August 2017) Results include numerous gold intersections as tabulated below:





Table 2



Note- Drill results, as reported by Sokomon, are drill widths only, as the information is not adequate to calculate true widths. Analysis techniques are described in the previously quoted press release.

MEK is actively seeking a partner to continue drill testing the wide-spread gold mineralization.

Wayne Reid, P.Geo and a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Figure 1 Property Location



