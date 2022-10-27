Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Safeture AB (527/22)

With effect from October 28, 2022, the subscription rights in Safeture AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 08, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SFTR TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018767931 Order book ID: 272753 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 28, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Safeture AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SFTR BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018767949 Order book ID: 272754 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com