

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) reiterated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.



For fiscal 2023, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $6.02 to $6.25 per share on revenues between $1.24 billion and $1.275 billion.



On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.11 per share on revenues of $1.25 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



