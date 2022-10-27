BH Macro Limited - Director Information

BH MACRO LIMITED

(the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Director Information

27 October 2022

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Mr Richard Horlick, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Company, has informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of Riverstone Energy Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, effective 26 October 2022.

All Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001