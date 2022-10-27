BH Macro Limited - Director Information
PR Newswire
London, October 27
BH MACRO LIMITED
(the "Company")
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
Director Information
27 October 2022
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Mr Richard Horlick, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Company, has informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of Riverstone Energy Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, effective 26 October 2022.
All Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001