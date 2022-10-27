Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Technisches Setup und Übernahmefantasie schüren Kursfeuer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MKUX ISIN: GG00B1NP5142 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.10.2022 | 15:46
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Director Information

BH Macro Limited - Director Information

PR Newswire

London, October 27

BH MACRO LIMITED
(the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Director Information
27 October 2022

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Mr Richard Horlick, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Company, has informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of Riverstone Energy Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, effective 26 October 2022.

All Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

BH MACRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.