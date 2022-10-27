Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of 3,200,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (the "Company") as a result of exercising 3,200,000 Common Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") in the capital of the Company.

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Gentile beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 6,776,168 Common Shares and 5,739,131 Warrants, representing approximately 10.82% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 18.31% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 9,976,168 Common Shares and 2,539,131 Warrants, representing approximately 14.96% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares an undiluted basis and approximately 18.08% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Michael Gentile at 514-316-0231 x 103.

