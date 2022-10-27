Auria Doubles Down On Sustainability Focus With Appointment Of Chief Sustainability Officer And Global Sustainability Director

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auria, a leading global supplier of automotive flooring, acoustical, thermal, aerodynamic and other fiber-based solutions, appointed Head of Auria Europe, Marc Flegler, as their first-ever chief sustainability officer (CSO) and Dr. Pinar Erol to the newly created role of global sustainability director.





As CSO, Flegler will lead the global company's mission-driven environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives and establish key performance indicators as part of the measurable long-term strategy, while continuing in his role as Head of Auria Europe.

Erol, who recently joined Auria, will report to Flegler and be responsible for directing the company's corporate sustainability reporting (CSR) program, evolving the company's sustainability roadmap and building a global team to carry out targeted ESG objectives.

The dedicated functions will better position Auria to expand the scope of its environmentally, socially and economically sustainable business practices along its value chain to create long-term value for customers, employees, stakeholders and the environment.

"Sustainability is one of the three pillars of our mission statement and plays an increasingly important role in Auria's future," said Flegler. "Our mission is to infuse sustainability into the fabric of everything we do at Auria, which includes our products, processes, organization and our manufacturing operations."

Flegler has over 25 years of automotive experience across key functions including global sourcing, supply chain management, mechanical engineering and sales management. He has been with Auria since its 2017 inception and has served as managing director of the company's European operations since 2020. His previous role was senior vice president of global sales. Prior to his time at Auria, Flegler was senior vice president of procurement at IAC, overseeing all direct and indirect materials procurement, supplier quality and purchasing systems. He began his career at Harman International where he served in various procurement management positions.

Flegler, a German national, received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Technical High School of Stuttgart, Germany. He also holds a bachelor's degree in production and logistics from the AKAD University in Lahr, Germany.

Erol brings 20 years of sustainability experience to Auria including several years in consultancy for corporate social responsibility, product sustainability and EHS Management. Most recently, she served as head of group sustainability at nnuks Group Holding GmbH since 2019. Prior to that, she held various roles at international institutions such as IFC, World Bank, EEA, European Commission and European Sustainability Consultancy Companies.



A native of Turkey, Pinar completed a bachelor's degree in environmental engineering in Izmir and a Master of Science in waste management, in Kocaeli, Turkey. As a DAAD scholar she moved to Germany where she completed her second master's degree in industrial flow analysis and her doctorate in ECO-optimization of automotive finishing lines.

Flegler and Erol are based in Auria's Duesseldorf office.

About Auria:

Auria Solutions is a leading global supplier of automotive flooring, acoustical, thermal, aerodynamic and other fiber-based products. Formed in 2017, Auria is built on more than a century of transportation industry heritage. The company, with financial headquarters in Coleshill, England and operational headquarters in Southfield, Mich., USA, Shanghai, China and Dusseldorf, Germany, operates 18 manufacturing, 10 technical facilities and seven JV locations and employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide.

