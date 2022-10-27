Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Foldes Financial, a financial services company focused on providing tax-free retirement income, has announced the launch of reiterated Tax-Free Retirement Programs to serve business owners & the special needs community. The initiative led by the company's Founder Peter Foldes Certified Financial Fiduciary® (CFF), takes its tax-free retirement solutions to the special needs community, with the goal to ensure families are adequately prepared for their retirement.

"Many families with children with special needs never realize the financial freedom they dreamed of. I saw firsthand the struggle parents have to support their child's needs," Peter Foldes said. "The special needs community has been a large part of my life, which is why we're catering our programs "

Peter Foldes leads the team at Foldes Financial to offer retirement planning, with tax-free growth solutions. Collaborating with a team of tax and law professionals to create systems for families with special needs. The goal of the program is to educate and change families' futures for generations, working in the community and building partnerships with groups providing similar services.





"One of the reasons I love this work is because these structures can be options for businesses and individuals from all backgrounds. All families should know and understand their options but the reality is often they don't. Helping the special needs community is at the core of our mission, providing help to those that need it most. If we can make even a small impact in our communities on a daily basis, special needs families across the country will hopefully start to close the gap of information and implementation."

Foldes Financial has continued to expand its offerings across the nation, in line with the goal of Peter Foldes. Foldes Financial is hosting a free masterclass with world-renowned economist and PBS host Tom Hegna. As shared with 80 million homes around the world, learn the 3 pillars of building and keeping wealth, sign up now https://bit.ly/tommakesmillionaires.

About Foldes Financial

Foldes Financial was founded by Peter Foldes a Certified Financial Fiduciary® (CFF), Foldes is a tax-free income specialist and expert in whole-life cash value policies, with the goal of protecting and creating financial independence for generations. Foldes Financial implements structures to reduce tax risks, improve cash flow, and enhance benefits.

