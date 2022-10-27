Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Technisches Setup und Übernahmefantasie schüren Kursfeuer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.10.2022 | 16:34
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VanEck UCITS ETFs Plc - Shareholder Circular Index change

VanEck UCITS ETFs Plc - Shareholder Circular Index change

PR Newswire

London, October 27

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF
(THE "FUND")
A SUB-FUND OF
VanEck UCITS ETFs plc
(an umbrella fund with segregated liability between sub-funds)
A company incorporated with limited liability as an open-ended investment company with variable capital under the laws of Ireland with registered number 548554



Please click the below link to view the announcement:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931578/Shareholder_Circular___change_to_investment_objective___ESPO___dated_27_October_2022.pdf


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.