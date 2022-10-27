Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Novedo Holding AB (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (429/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Novedo Holding AB (publ) to trading with effect from 2022-10-28. Last day of trading is set to 2024-11-15. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1097879