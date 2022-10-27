

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK), a German solar energy equipment supplier, raised its forecast for the fiscal year 2022, citing the continued high level of incoming orders and a gradually improving supply of electronic components. This should lead to a business performance in the fourth quarter that exceeds previous expectations.



The company now expects annual operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation an amortization (EBITDA) to be in the range of 60 million euros to 75 million euros compared to the prior estimation of 10 million euros - 60 million euros.



The company projects annual operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be in the range of 22 million euros to 37 million euros compared to the prior outlook of negative30 million euros to 20 million euros.



The company expects annual sales to be between 975 million euros and 1.05 billion euros compared to the previous estimation of 900 million euros to 1.05 billion euros.



SMA will publish its Quarterly Financial Statement January to September 2022 on November 10, 2022.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de