

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has repeated its call on all American citizens in Ukraine to depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options.



'We once again reiterate that U.S. citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to Russia's full-scale invasion and active armed conflict,' the State Department said in a statement issued in the wake of Russian military returning the body of a young American who was killed in August while fighting alongside the Ukrainian military.



CNN reported that the Russian military handed over the body of 24-year-old Joshua Jones to Ukrainian custody in the Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday.



State Department spokesman Ned Price said the remains of Jones 'will soon be returned to the family.'



He said the United States is appreciative of Ukraine for including recovery of Jones' remains in its negotiations with Russia.



Price warned that U.S. citizens who travel to Ukraine, including to participate in the fighting there, face significant risks and the United States cannot guarantee their safety. 'We encourage U.S. citizens to devote their energies towards the many other opportunities that exist to help Ukraine and its people,' he added.



Jones is the latest among a number of Americans who have been captured or killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded that country in February.



