Donnerstag, 27.10.2022
STRONG BUY! Technisches Setup und Übernahmefantasie schüren Kursfeuer!
WKN: A1H5Y5 ISIN: CA7005632087 Park Lawn Corporation 
27.10.2022
Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Released on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 and Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC, PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its third quarter financial results for 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Thursday, November 10, 2022 to discuss its Q3 2022 financial results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

  • Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
  • Dial-in Number: Toll Free (877) 545-0320 | Conference ID: 624678

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and seventeen U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221
dmillett@plcorp.com

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722642/Park-Lawn-Third-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-Released-on-Wednesday-November-9-2022-and-Earnings-Conference-Call-on-Thursday-November-10-2022-at-930-am-EST

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
