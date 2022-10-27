Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.10.2022
GlobeNewswire
27.10.2022 | 17:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

NOTICE 2022-10-27 TURBO WARRANTS (Record Id 212873)

Correction: Attachment file type corrected.

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 1 warrant(s) issued by Morgan Stanley &
Co. International plc with effect from 2022-10-28. The warrant(s) will be
listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants
Extend ME) 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1097887
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
