Nearly 7,400 employees and former employees have subscribed for 757,473 shares, totaling approximately €49 million as part of this 8th capital increase reserved for them. The amounts invested and the high participation rate highlight employees' commitment and their confidence in the Group's development.

Arkema carried out a share capital increase reserved for employees on 27 October 2022, the eighth such operation since its stock market listing 16 years ago.

7,371 subscriptions were registered in 30 countries, totaling €48.7 million, representing a 55 employee participation rate in France and 23 outside France, i.e. 35 on average.

The operation took place from 16 to 29 September 2022, with a subscription price of €64.35 per share set on 13 September 2022. This price corresponds to the average of the 20 opening prices of Arkema shares on the Paris stock exchange from 16 August to 12 September 2022, to which the planned discount of 25 was applied.

757,473 shares were issued, taking employees' shareholding to around 7 %.

The new Arkema shares are fully assimilated to the existing shares and will be entitled to the dividend payment in 2023.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 85.5% of Group sales in 2021, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.5 billion in 2021, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,200 employees worldwide.

