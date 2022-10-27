Cybersixgill Named Winner in Baby Black Unicorn Awards for 2022

Cybersixgill is Recognized as a Leading Cybersecurity Company with the Potential of Being Valued at $1B

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Cybersixgill, the leading threat intelligence provider, today announced that it has been named a winner in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022.

Cybersixgill competed against many of the industry's leading cybersecurity products and services providers for this prestigious award. The term "Black Unicorn" signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion market value as determined by private or public investment in 1-3 years (Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unicorn_(finance). These awards showcase the companies with this incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace. "Baby Black Unicorns" are the companies that judges predict could be worth $1 billion in market value in 3-5 years.

"We're pleased to name Cybersixgill as a winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com, Dino Boukouris of www.momentumcyber.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized as a Baby Black Unicorn given the critical importance of the comprehensive dark web intelligence we provide," said Sharon Wagner, CEO of Cybersixgill. "With the deep data and insights we deliver to our customers, they're better able to take a proactive approach to cybersecurity and defend against the threats that pose the most significant risk to their organization before they become a successful attack. With growing industry demand Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest indications of risk produced by threat rs to leverage its cyber threat intelligence (CTI) in three critical ways:

Expose threats : Cybersixgill's visibility runs deep, covertly infiltrating and scraping data from underground sources

: Cybersixgill's visibility runs deep, covertly infiltrating and scraping data from underground sources Preempt attacks : Cybersixgill's collection mechanisms are fully autonomous, capturing emerging threats in real-time

: Cybersixgill's collection mechanisms are fully autonomous, capturing emerging threats in real-time Streamline defense and remediation activities : Cybersixgill tailors its threat intelligence to meet each customer's needs

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest possible indications of risk produced by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. This data is processed, correlated, and enriched using automation to create profiles and patterns of threat actors and their peer networks, including the source and context of each threat. Cybersixgill's extensive body of data can be consumed through a range of seamlessly integrated into your existing security stack, so you can pre-empt threats before they materialize into attacks. The company serves and partners with global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, and government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com/and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 10th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists and winners for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-winners-for-2022/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

