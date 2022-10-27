Prysmian Group: Draka EHC Nationally Recognized as Best Supplier for Ropes, Traveling Cables and Runner-Up for Safety Products

HIGHLAND, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, is pleased to announce Draka EHC has been awarded Best Supplier for Ropes/Traveling Cables and runner-up for Safety Products at the 2022 Elevator Industry (Ellie) Awards. A brand of the Prysmian Group, Draka EHC provides a comprehensive portfolio of products, services and integrated solutions for elevators, escalators and moving walks.

The Ellies, presented by Elevator World Inc., recognize North American elevator and escalator businesses that go above and beyond for their customers, employees, communities and the industry. This year, over 50 companies were nominated in 21 categories. More than 21,000 votes were cast to determine the winners.

"Draka EHC takes great pride in developing products that reflect our drive towards innovation and our commitment to safety in the elevator and escalator industry," said Rich Parvesse, President of Draka EHC. "Winning during this year's Ellies is an incredible achievement and we are excited to build on this honor and continue to offer top-notch products and services that keep our customers and their safety top of mind."

Draka EHC has a long-standing history of success at the Ellies: in 2021, the company won Best Supplier for Ropes/Traveling Cables and Safety Products. In 2020, the company won the Ropes, Cables and Chains category.

Draka EHC offers a diverse portfolio of elevator products including wire rope, coated suspension means, traveling cables, hoistway cable, compensation cable, wireway, rope brakes, harnessing, and lubricants. For escalators and moving walks Draka EHC offers handrails, field splicing, UV-C handrail sterilizers, skirt brushes, rollers, replacement parts, signage, and more. Draka EHC also provides industry-leading warranties to ensure customers enjoy the full value and longest possible product service life. Commitment to innovation and sustainability, combined with best leadership practices and product knowledge, delivers value-added results which enhance Draka EHC customer experiences.

Draka EHC and the other recipients of the 2022 Ellie Awards will be featured in the December issue of ELEVATOR WORLD.

Learn more about Draka EHC at https://www.drakaehc.com/.

Prysmian Group North America

Prysmian Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture and sales of wire and cable products. Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, 8 distribution centers, 6 R&D centers, and more than 5,800 employees with net sales of over $4 billion. From wire and cable products and solutions for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, high and extra-high voltage systems, to a cutting-edge offering of optical fiber and copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission, the Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications in the United States and Canada. Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

