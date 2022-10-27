The "Europe CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Size, Trends Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Application, By End-user By country and Forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe CAR-T Cell Therapy market was valued at USD 396.21 Mn in 2021 which expected to reach USD 1,904.40 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR 30.45% from 2020-2027.
Company Profiles
- Mustang Bio Inc
- Calgene Corporation
- Bluebird Bio Inc.
- Kite Pharma, Inc
- CARsgen Therapeutics, Ltd.
- Legend Biotech
- Immune Therapeutics
- Pfizer Inc
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc
- Novartis
The CAR-T Cell Therapy market is a conceptual examination of all commercial activities related to CAR-T Cell Therapy, either directly or indirectly. As a result, a new investor can learn about CAR-T Cell Therapy firms, their important products, their basic strategy, key CAR-T Cell Therapy market trends, and more.
Market Drivers
Increasing approvals for CAR-T cell therapy products.
Increase in awareness about the new approach to treat cancer leads to increase in demand for the CAR-T cell therapy products. Thus, the key players in market are engaged in developing new products thereby drive the growth of Europe CAR-T Cell Market.
For Instance, in June 2020, Kite Pharma, received approval to implement a variation to the Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) Marketing Authorization from the European Medicine Agency for end-to-end manufacturing. With this approval, Kite's European manufacturing facility, designed dedicated to the manufacture of individualized cell therapies, is now fully operational.
Market Restraints
CAR T therapies often come with unique drug development challenges. Some potential challenges associated with CAR T development is likely to hamper the growth of the Europe CAR-T Cell Therapy market. The potential challenges include limited guidance, manufacturing and distribution logistics, products safety etc.
Moreover, high cost involved in research development for CAR-T cell therapies lack of expertise as well as inadequate knowledge about CAR-T cell therapies are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the market in the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19
Many businesses have seen their operations financial performance suffer as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a slowing of global research activity. The negative impact is mostly due to the closure of academic research institutes, as well as testing laboratories. As a result, the clinical trials conducted for the car T cell therapy has been delayed.
COVID-19 is posing a significant threat to health of vulnerable patients, like immunocompromised patients. CAR-T-cell therapy recipients are at high risk of poor COVID-19 due to their severely immunocompromised state, caused by prior lymphodepleting immunochemotherapy CAR-T-cell therapy related side effects like B-cell depletion, hypogammaglobulinemia, and cytopenias.
Market Segmentation
By Type
- Abecma
- Breyanzi
- Kymriah
- Tecartus
- Yescarta
By Application
- Cancer
- Lymphoma
- Others
By End-user
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Country
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Turkey
- Switzerland
- Norway
- Sweden
- Spain
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Poland
- Luxembourg
- Netherlands
- Belgium
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Europe CAR-T Cell Therapy Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2021 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9x78g
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005969/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900