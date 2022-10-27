Frost & Sullivan Institute Recognizes Industry Leaders with Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute's Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition honors companies that are driven and committed to their pursuit of excellence, while ensuring a healthy balance between growth and sustainability. The Institute bestows this prestigious recognition on companies that have demonstrated excellence in growth and have proactively taken initiative, both internally and externally to address key global priorities.
"At Frost & Sullivan Institute, we believe that transformation truly arises from responsible decision making. This recognition is significant in terms of reiterating an organization's commitment to growth with a moral imperative and to delivering value to its stakeholders, including its employees, investors, and customers," said Prerna Mohan, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.
Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, 8 step, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist recipients. Being one of the few existing methodologies that equally weights growth and Environment, Social, Governance (ESG), this recognition is one of the Institute's most prestigious best practices recognitions. The winners represent the best of the best.
Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. As we did last year, we will recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.
Recipients:
Cellnex
Computacenter
ContourGlobal
ACCIONA Energía
Crayon
Croda International
Dassault Aviation
Dassault Systèmes
Deliveroo
Delivery Hero
Dermapharm Group
Deutsche Telekom
DiaSorin/ DiaSorin Group
Drax Group
E.ON
Eevia Health Plc
Efecte Plc
Einhell Germany AG
Elia group
Elmera Group ASA
ElvalHalcor
Embracer Group
EnBW
Endeavour Mining
EssilorLuxottica
Eurofins Scientific
Fluidra
Fortum Corporation
Garmin Ltd.
Genmab A/S
Gränges
Grupa Azoty S.A.
Grupa Kety S.A.
Harbour Energy plc
Hera S.p.A.
ICON plc
Infineon Technologies AG
Instalco
Interpump Group
Ipsen S.A.
Iren S.p.A.
James Hardie Industries plc
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
Kingspan Group plc
Lifco AB
Linde
Logitech International
Medicover AB
Medios AG
MercadoLibre, Inc.
Metso Outotec
Micro Focus
Midwich
MYTILINEOS SA
NIBE Industrier AB
Nolato AB
Nordex SE
OMV
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.
Picanol Group
About Frost & Sullivan Institute
The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org
About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.
