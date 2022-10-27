

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Health Tech Trading has recalled about 192,000 Horizon T101-05 treadmills due to risk of fall.



According ton Consumer Product Safety Commission, the treadmills can unexpectedly accelerate, change speed, or stop without user input, posing a fall hazard.



The recall involves Horizon Fitness T101-05 folding treadmills. The treadmill has a running area that measures 55 inches long by 20 inches wide and has a 33-inch-wide console. The display has red LEDs that provide workout information to the user. Horizon T101-05 is printed on the treadmill's serial number label.



Horizon said it has received at least 874 reports where the treadmills unexpectedly changed speed or stopped, including 71 reports of injury, including bruises, abrasions and two broken bones.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled T101-05 treadmills and contact Horizon to receive a free USB with a software repair to install on the treadmills.



The recalled treadmills were sold at Dick's Sporting Goods and Johnson Fitness & Wellness stores nationwide and online as well from March 2018 through October 2022 for between $600 and $1,000.



