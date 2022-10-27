

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.87 billion, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $3.16 billion, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $127.10 billion from $110.81 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.87 Bln. vs. $3.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.28 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.21 -Revenue (Q3): $127.10 Bln vs. $110.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $140.0 - $148.0 Bln



