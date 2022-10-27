Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on November 3, 2022.



Quarterly Conference Call

On November 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET, Bombardier will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at https://ir.bombardier.com

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and subsequent question-and-answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English:

Toll-free dial-in number



Participant passcode: 4633331#



In French

Participant passcode: 6573056#

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier's Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company's robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Challenger and Global are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Francis Richer de La Flèche

Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

Bombardier

+1 514 240 9649 Mark Masluch

Senior Director, Communications

Bombardier

+1 514 855 7167



