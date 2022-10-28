

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Microvision Inc. (MVIS) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$12.85 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$9.38 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Microvision Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$12.85 Mln. vs. -$9.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.08 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.08



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MICROVISION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de