Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Nano Clear, the international company that specializes in restoring premium jewelry and watches using its high-tech formulas, is offering its latest jewelry edition kits online. Founded and owned by Sagi Mor and Tomer Bachar, Nano Clear aims to help people to remove scratches from their favorite rings, necklaces, and other jewelry and restore them to like-new condition.

"We are happy to help more owners of fine jewelry around the world to restore and enjoy their high-quality pieces," says Nano Clear. "Our new jewelry edition kits come with our latest formulas for cleaning and polishing jewelry. We hope that more owners will enjoy wearing their luxury necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings again."

As Nano Clear rolls out its newest product, it is ramping up plans to expand its production capacity by opening a new factory in the United States. It is also establishing a global distribution center in America as well as in Singapore and in Belgium.

"We saw our sales remain strong in the wake of the pandemic, including throughout 2022," says Nano Clear. "With our customer base growing in over 100 countries, we decided to lay the foundation for us to assist them faster. With this ability, we plan to decrease shipping times and help more people to restore their jewelry and watches with our cleaning kits, polishes, sprays, and other supplies."

Nano Clear is currently working to bring its products, including its jewelry edition kits, to major airports and casinos around the globe. "We also plan to sell directly to businesses, another reason why we are increasing our production capabilities," says the company. "For now, however, we will continue to focus on the rollout of our jewelry edition kit, which is going very well. It is all part of our overall vision: to make the cleaning and restoration of luxury watches and jewelry easy for the owner, no matter where they live in the world."

Nano Clear is the developer of acid-free, eco-friendly products for cleaning high-quality pieces of jewelry. Founded in 2018, Nano Clear began in a brick-and-mortar storefront in a shopping mall before quickly growing into an international brand during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the launch of its latest products for cleaning and polishing jewelry at home, Nano Clear adds to its line of kits that are available on six continents and in over 100 countries.

For more information on Nano Clear, please visit its website or contact:

Nano Clear

office@nanoclear.com

