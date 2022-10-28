

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan - considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend - rose 3.5 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That exceeded the expectations for an increase of 3.2 percent and was up from 2.8 percent in September.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, climbed an annual 3.4 percent. That also exceeded forecasts for 3.1 percent and accelerated from 2.8 percent in the previous month.



