

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) will replace Twitter Inc. (TWTR) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 1.



Elon Musk is acquiring Twitter in a transaction expected to close on October 28.



RXO Inc. (RXO) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 1, replacing Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) which will move to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on November 2.



Bread Financial Holdings will replace Unifi Inc (UFI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on that date.



S&P MidCap 400 constituent XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) is spinning off RXO in a transaction expected to be completed on or about November 1. XPO Logistics will remain in the S&P MidCap 400 post the spin-off transaction.



S&P Dow Jones Indices noted that Bread Financial Holdings is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space, and Unifi is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TWITTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de