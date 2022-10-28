

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - European plane maker Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter net income climbed 65 percent to 667 million euros from last year's 404 million euros.



Earnings per share grew 67 percent to 0.85 euro from 0.51 euro a year ago.



EBIT Adjusted increased 26 percent from last year to 836 million euros, mainly reflecting the increased commercial aircraft deliveries and the higher performance at Airbus Defence and Space and Airbus Helicopters.



Revenues grew 27 percent to 13.31 billion euros from 10.52 billion euros last year, mainly reflecting higher commercial aircraft deliveries.



Looking ahead, the company maintained its targets to achieve around 700 commercial aircraft deliveries and around 5.5 billion euros of EBIT Adjusted in 2022.



