

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), a Spanish financial services company, reported Friday that its third-quarter net attributable profit climbed to 1.84 billion euros from last year's 1.40 billion euros.



Earning per share were 0.28 euro, up from 0.20 euro a year ago.



Gross income increased to 6.86 billion euros from prior year's 5.33 billion euros.



Net interest income was 5.26 billion euros, up from last year's 3.75 billion euros.



