

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Equinor ASA (EQNR), a Norwegian petroleum refiner, reported that its third quarter net income climbed to $9.37 billion from $1.41 billion in the third quarter of 2021. It included net impairment reversals of $1.09 billion, mainly related to increased expected refinery margins.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $24.3 billion, up from $9.77 billion in the same quarter last year.



Adjusted earnings after tax were $6.72 billion, up from $2.78 billion in the prior year. The operational and administrative costs increased due to higher electricity prices, CO2-costs, inflationary pressure, and higher field cost, partially offset by significant currency effects when presenting in US dollar.



Net operating income was $26.1 billion, up from $9.57 billion in the prior year.



The company said that its board has decided a cash dividend of $0.20 per share. It has decided to increase the extraordinary cash dividend from $0.50 per share to $ 0.70 per share for third quarter 2022.



The company noted that its board has decided to initiate a fourth and final tranche of $1.83 billion of the 2022 share buy-back program of $6 billion. The fourth tranche will commence on 31 October and will end no later than 27 January 2023. All share buy-back amounts include shares to be redeemed by the Norwegian State.



In the fourth tranche, shares for up to $605 million will be purchased in the market, implying a total fourth tranche of around $1.83 billion including redemption of shares from the Norwegian State.



According to an agreement between Equinor and the Norwegian State, the Norwegian State will participate in share buy-backs on a proportionate basis, ensuring that its ownership interest in Equinor remains unchanged at 67%.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EQUINOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de