Western Selection Plc - Notice of AGM - correction of voting record date

28 October 2022

Western Selection PLC

(the "Company")

Notice of AGM - correction of voting record date

The Company will hold its 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Thursday, 10 November 2022 at 11.00 am at 1 Ely Place, London EC1N 6RY.

A date error referred to in the Notes to the Notice of the AGM has been noted and is now corrected.

The record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders of the Company are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual General Meeting ('the voting record date'), will be 6.00 pm on Tuesday, 8 November 2022. The voting record date was incorrectly stated, in Note 5 to the Notice of AGM, as 6.00 pm on 4 November 2022.

The revised Notice of Annual General Meeting will be made available on the Company's website at http://www.westernselection.co.uk/

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact: