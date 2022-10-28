Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Technisches Setup und Übernahmefantasie schüren Kursfeuer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETZY ISIN: GB00B0B9G855 Ticker-Symbol: 1XE 
Stuttgart
28.10.22
08:05 Uhr
0,362 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTERN SELECTION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTERN SELECTION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.10.2022 | 08:04
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Western Selection Plc - Notice of AGM - correction of voting record date

Western Selection Plc - Notice of AGM - correction of voting record date

PR Newswire

London, October 27

28 October 2022

Western Selection PLC

(the "Company")

Notice of AGM - correction of voting record date

The Company will hold its 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Thursday, 10 November 2022 at 11.00 am at 1 Ely Place, London EC1N 6RY.

A date error referred to in the Notes to the Notice of the AGM has been noted and is now corrected.

The record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders of the Company are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual General Meeting ('the voting record date'), will be 6.00 pm on Tuesday, 8 November 2022. The voting record date was incorrectly stated, in Note 5 to the Notice of AGM, as 6.00 pm on 4 November 2022.

The revised Notice of Annual General Meeting will be made available on the Company's website at http://www.westernselection.co.uk/

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Western Selection PLC+44(0) 20 7796 9060
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
James Caithie / Liam Murray+44(0) 20 7213 0880
WESTERN SELECTION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.