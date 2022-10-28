Arix Bioscience PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arix Bioscience plc ("Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company has been notified that Peregrine Moncreiffe, Director and Chairman of the Company purchased 50,000 Ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each in the Company ("Shares") on 26 October 2022 at a price of 1.04 pence per share and a further purchase of 25,000 shares at a price of 1.04 pence per share on 27 October 2022.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Peregrine Moncreiffe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Arix Bioscience plc Ordinary shares of 0.001 pence instrument each Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume(s) (s) 50,000 c) 1.04 25,000 1.04 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume 75,000 - Price GBP78,000 e) Date of the transaction 26 October 2022 27 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

