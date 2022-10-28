DJ O'KEY GROUP NET RETAIL REVENUE RISES BY 10%, DA! DISCOUNTERS DELIVER 54.8% REVENUE GROWTH IN Q3 2022

Press release

28 October 2022

O'KEY GROUP NET RETAIL REVENUE RISES BY 10%,

DA! DISCOUNTERS DELIVER 54.8% REVENUE GROWTH IN Q3 2022

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, has announced its unaudited operating results for the third quarter (Q3) and the first nine months (9M) of 2022.

All materials published by the Group are available on its website www.okeygroup.lu.

Q3 2022 operating highlights

-- Group net retail revenue[1] rose by 10.0% YoY to RUB 47.8 bn, driven mainly by discounters' LFLperformance and O'KEY's online sales growth and supported by discounter stores openings.

-- O'KEY hypermarkets' net retail revenue declined by 1.2% to RUB 34.4 bn in Q3 2022, mainly due to ayear-on-year drop in customer footfall in shopping malls resulting from continued changes in the retail brandsportfolio. Nevertheless, the decline in LFL traffic was almost offset by additional revenue from four new O'KEYstores opened in April 2022.

-- DA! discounters again showed one of the fastest paces of growth, with their net retail revenue adding54.8% YoY to reach RUB 13.4 bn. The increase was led by a 26.1% LFL net retail revenue growth and the chain'sexpansion.

[1] Hereinafter, net retail revenue, LFL net retail revenue, and the average ticket metrics are provided net of VAT.

9M 2022 operating highlights

-- Group net retail revenue increased by 10.3% YoY to RUB 144.6 bn.

-- O'KEY hypermarkets' net retail revenue declined by 1.1% YoY to RUB 105.7 bn.

-- O'KEY total online sales rose by 44.3% YoY to RUB 4.3 bn and accounted for 4.1% of O'KEY's net retailrevenue.

-- DA! discounters' net retail revenue grew by 60.2% YoY to RUB 38.9 bn, driven by a 32.0% LFL net retailrevenue growth and the chain's expansion.

-- The Group opened 20 DA! discounters (net of closures) in 9M 2022.

-- DA! discounters' share in the Group's net retail revenue increased by 8.4 pps YoY to 26.9%.

-- The Group expects to be receiving half of its revenue from discounters in the medium term.

-- In 2022, the Group plans to open up to 45 new DA! discounters and have nine O'KEY hypermarkets in itsportfolio in an updated concept.

Operating review

Group Net Retail Revenue in Q3 and 9M 2022

Net Retail Revenue, RUB mln (excl. VAT) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YoY, % 9M 2022 9M 2021 YoY, % O'KEY Group 47,797 43,451 10.0% 144,612 131,149 10.3% O'KEY hypermarkets 34,369 34,777 (1.2%) 105,669 106,839 (1.1%) DA! discounters 13,428 8,673 54.8% 38,942 24,310 60.2%

Group Net Retail Revenue Metrics for Q3 and 9M 2022

Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 Net Retail Revenue, % Net retail revenue Traffic Average ticket Net retail revenue Traffic Average ticket O'KEY Group 10.0% 6.2% 3.6% 10.3% 5.3% 4.8% O'KEY hypermarkets (1.2%) (8.1%) 7.5% (1.1%) (9.7%) 9.6% DA! discounters 54.8% 36.0% 13.8% 60.2% 39.9% 14.5%

Group Like-for-like Net Retail Revenue Performance in Q3 and 9M 2022

Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 9M 2022 vs. 9M 2021 LFL Net Retail Revenue, % Net retail revenue Traffic Average ticket Net retail revenue Traffic Average ticket O'KEY Group 2.5% (2.8%) 5.5% 4.1% (2.5%) 6.7% O'KEY hypermarkets (3.3%) (9.1%) 6.4% (2.3%) (10.0%) 8.6% DA! discounters 26.1% 10.4% 14.2% 32.0% 14.7% 15.0%

Note: Q3 2022 LFL metrics are calculated based on 74 O'KEY and 126 DA! stores.

The Group's net retail revenue rose by 10.0% YoY to RUB 47,797 mln, led by discounters and online revenue growth and supported by expansion of both store chains.

Net retail revenue of O'KEY hypermarkets declined by 1.2% YoY to RUB 34,369 mln in Q3 2022, due to a 3.3% decrease in O'KEY's LFL net retail revenue resulting from a temporary footfall decrease in shopping malls amid changes in the tenant mix.

In Q3 2022, shopping malls in the Moscow and St. Petersburg regions continued to face a YoY decline in customer traffic due to geopolitical and macroeconomic turbulence. In order to support traffic in these locations, the landlords keep reshaping their tenant portfolios, attracting new partners and brands.

In August 2022, O'KEY reopened after renovation its hypermarket in Sochi, upgraded in line with the latest trends in the retail industry and global best practices. In the upgraded hypermarket, more space was allocated to the fresh and ultra-fresh categories, with their share in the overall product range increased to 20%, while the store's total selling space was optimised.

O'KEY's total online sales, including via our own and external delivery services, rose by 26.2% YoY to RUB 1,286 mln in Q3 2022. The share of total online sales in O'KEY's net retail revenue grew by 0.8 pps YoY to 3.7% in Q3 2022.

In Q3 2022, DA! discounters' net retail revenue expanded by 54.8% YoY to RUB 13,428 mln, led by a 26.1% LFL revenue growth and 18.2% YoY increase in the chain's selling space over the quarter. The LFL revenue growth was driven by both customer traffic and average ticket performance thanks to rising DA! brand awareness, as well as the chain's high-quality product assortment, with a special focus on own brands, at the best possible prices. The share of these products in the discounters' net retail revenue amounted to approx. 50% in Q3 2022.

The discounters' share in the Group's net retail revenue rose by 8.1 pps YoY to 28.1% in Q3 2022. The Company expects the DA! discounter chain to remain a key driver of the Group's top- and bottom-line growth.

Group Stores and Selling Space in 9M 2022

Stores and Selling Space 9M 2022 9M 2021 Net change Change, % Number of stores, EoP 251 206 45 21.8% O'KEY hypermarkets 79 77 2 2.6% DA! discounters 172 129 43 33.3% Total selling space (sq m), EoP 642,015 604,956 37,059 6.1% O'KEY hypermarkets 525,829 517,566 8,263 1.6% DA! discounters 116,186 87,390 28,796 33.0%

In 9M 2022, as part of an ongoing real estate portfolio revision and optimisation, the Group closed three O'KEY stores and opened four hypermarkets in Central Russia. Also, the selling space of a hypermarket in Sochi was optimised in the course of its renovation and reduced by 2,093 sq m to 4,607 sq m.

In 9M 2022, the Group also opened 20 discounters (net of closures) under the DA! brand.

As of 30 September 2022, the Group operated 79 O'KEY hypermarkets and 172 DA! discounters with a total selling space of 642,015 sq m.

ABOUT O'KEY GROUP

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.

As of 30 Septmeber 2022, the Group operated 251 stores across Russia (79 hypermarkets and 172 discounters) with the total selling space of 642,015 square meters. The Company opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group has nine e-commerce pick-up points in Moscow and fifteen e-commerce pick-up points in St. Petersburg. In 2015, the Group launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St. Petersburg. The Group employs more than 22,000 people.

In 2021, Group's revenue amounted to RUB 187.1 billion, while EBITDA reached RUB 15.5 billion.

The O'KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 49.11%. GSU Ltd - 34.14%, free-float and other holders - 16.75%.

