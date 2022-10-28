DJ AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B (RS2U) AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B
DEALING DATE: 27/10/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 261.1188
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 146698
CODE: RS2U
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U Sequence No.: 197455 EQS News ID: 1474385 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
October 28, 2022 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)