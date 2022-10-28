DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B

DEALING DATE: 27/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 72.5922

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44370643

CODE: 500U

ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 197478 EQS News ID: 1474431 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

