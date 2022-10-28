Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Værdipapirfonden BankInvest - Admission to trading of sub-funds

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 1 November 2022. ISIN DK0061533569 ---------------------------------------------- Name BankInvest Optima Aktier KL ---------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 272489 ---------------------------------------------- Short name BIVOPA ---------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0061152410 ------------------------------------------------ Name BankInvest Optima Aktier Akk. KL ------------------------------------------------ Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID 272490 ------------------------------------------------ Short name BIVOAA ------------------------------------------------ Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------ Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66