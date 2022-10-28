Anzeige
28.10.2022 | 10:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Værdipapirfonden BankInvest - Admission to trading of sub-funds

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from
and including 1 November 2022. 



ISIN      DK0061533569         
----------------------------------------------
Name      BankInvest Optima Aktier KL  
----------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS
----------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  272489            
----------------------------------------------
Short name   BIVOPA            
----------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK              
----------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK              
----------------------------------------------



ISIN      DK0061152410          
------------------------------------------------
Name      BankInvest Optima Aktier Akk. KL
------------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS 
------------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  272490             
------------------------------------------------
Short name   BIVOAA             
------------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK               
------------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK               
------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
