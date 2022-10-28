CEGEDIM E-BUSINESS LTD: NetEDI changes its name to Cegedim e-business

Conducting an international rebrand to reflect Cegedim's European position, and expand the SY by Cegedim product offering into the UK market

LANCASHIRE, England, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The publicly listed company Cegedim identified NetEDI Ltd as a prominent business in the supply chain sector. As the leading UK provider of PEPPOL for the NHS Supply Chain, NetEDI established an international client base through its unified commerce solution Netix, leading to the acquisition in 2019. Creating synergy across all business units and expanding customer reach, NetEDI is rebranding as Cegedim e-business.

The new brand identity captures Cegedim e-business' dedication to delivering excellent quality, performance, and service to support businesses in their digital transformation. As a European leader, Cegedim strengthens its position by conducting a rebrand in the United Kingdom and Germany. Expanding the SY by Cegedim product suite into new territories to support international clients.

Aligning the brands helps to create a new product offering through the SY by Cegedim branding, enabling Cegedim e-business to launch SY Supply Chain in the United Kingdom. A suite of products, services, and solutions enables various sectors to optimise their entire procure-to-pay process.

About Cegedim e-business UK

Cegedim e-business deliver unified commerce solutions for business to optimise their supply chain management. The SY Supply Chain offering enables various organisations to harness excellent quality products, solutions, and services to optimise their entire procure-to-pay process. The core product Netix processes over 1 billion documents annually.

Cegedim e-business are the chosen PEPPOL Managed Service Provider for NHS Supply Chain.

Find out more: http://www.sybycegedim.co.uk/en

Follow Cegedim e-business UK on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube

About Cegedim e-business

Cegedim e-business is a European leader in B2B process automation and digitalisation. It handles over 900 million data flows annually and connects 120,000 companies worldwide. Cegedim e-business uses its unique range of e-procurement, e-invoicing, e-archiving, and e-signature services to help companies of every size and in every business, sector make a successful digital transition. Cegedim e-business is a member of the PEPPOL and EESPA European networks. It operates a multichannel electronic exchanges platform that handles any type of document, from contracts to payments, and helps streamline client-supplier relationships while significantly improving administrative efficiency, cash management, and traceability.

Find out more at: www.sybycegedim.com/en

Follow Cegedim e-business on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Cegedim

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,600 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €525 million in 2021.

Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr

And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact

Aude Balleydier

Cegedim

Communication & Media Relations Manager

aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr

Chelsey Morrison

Cegedim e-business

Marketing Manager

Chelsey.morrison@cegedim.com

+44 (0)177-297-7781

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/netedi-changes-its-name-to-cegedim-e-business-301661573.html