Freitag, 28.10.2022
Spekulation! Schlägt „Big Pharma“ bei dieser Aktie zu? STRONG BUY!
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
28.10.22
10:11 Uhr
6,222 Euro
-0,358
-5,44 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2022 | 11:05
Norsk Hydro: Primary insider purchases ADRs

Director of the Board of Directors in Norsk Hydro ASA, Peter Kukielski, has on October 27, 2022 purchased 5,000 American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Hydro at USD 6.55 per ADR.

New holding for Peter Kukielski is 8,000 ADRs.

The ADRs were purchased on OTCQX.

Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+4741406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
