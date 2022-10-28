DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.6611

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27647546

CODE: NASL LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

