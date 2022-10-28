DJ Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAL LN) Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2022 / 10:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 142.1507

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1458187

CODE: CNAL LN

ISIN: FR0011720911

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAL LN Sequence No.: 197515 EQS News ID: 1474549 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1474549&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2022 04:43 ET (08:43 GMT)