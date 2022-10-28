DJ Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc (DSUS LN) Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Oct-2022 / 10:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 94.4583

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 544060

CODE: DSUS LN

ISIN: FR0011607084

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 197512 EQS News ID: 1474543 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1474543&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2022 04:43 ET (08:43 GMT)