AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Director/PDMR Shareholding 28-Oct-2022 / 09:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Company announces that on 27 October 2022, share awards(1) granted under the AVEVA Restricted Share Plan ('AVEVA RSP') and AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan ('AVEVA LTIP') on 26 July 2019 and 15 July 2021 vested in favour of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs').

A summary of the ordinary shares acquired from the vesting and sale of sufficient shares to cover personal tax obligations is set out below.

Name Role Share Date of Shares Number of Shares Shares Award Award Released Sold(2) Retained Rónán De Hooge EVP, Cloud Platform Business AVEVA RSP 15/07/2021 25 10(3) 15 Kimthu Doan EVP, Customer Success and AVEVA RSP 15/07/2021 20 9(3) 11 Renewals AVEVA RSP 26/07/2019 32 12(3) 20 AVEVA RSP 26/07/2019 75 27(3) 48 Andrew Chief Technology Officer and EVP McCloskey of R&D AVEVA RSP 15/07/2021 16 7(3) 9 AVEVA 26/07/2019 96 35(4) 61 LTIP AVEVA RSP 26/07/2019 20 7(3) 13 Robert Chief Product Officer AVEVA RSP 15/07/2021 15 6(3) 9 McGreevy AVEVA 26/07/2019 56 18(4) 38 LTIP AVEVA RSP 26/07/2019 19 8(3) 11 Rashesh Mody EVP, Operations Business AVEVA RSP 15/07/2021 9 4(3) 5 AVEVA 26/07/2019 48 18(4) 30 LTIP 1. The share awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each. 2. Sufficient shares were sold to cover personal tax obligations arising on the vesting and any associateddealing costs, and the balance was retained. 3. On the vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP for Rónán de Hooge, Kimthu Doan, AndrewMcCloskey, Robert McGreevy and Rashesh Mody, shares were released automatically and some of those shares were soldto cover personal taxes on 27 October 2022 at a price of GBP31.37 per share, details of which were notified to theCompany on the same day. 4. On the vesting of performance share awards under the AVEVA LTIP for Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy andRashesh Mody, shares were released automatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 27October 2022 at a price of GBP31.37 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on the same day.

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7789 818684 FTI Consulting LLP +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rónán De Hooge 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Cloud Platform Business Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP granted on 15 July 2021 b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 25 Nil Aggregated information 25 d) -- Aggregated volume Nil -- Price e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rónán De Hooge 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Cloud Platform Business Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Sale of shares to cover personal tax b) Nature of the transaction obligations Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP31.37 10 Aggregated information 10 d) -- Aggregated volume GBP31.37 -- Price e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27 XLON f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Kimthu Doan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Customer Success and Renewals Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

