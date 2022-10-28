

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in October to the lowest level in nine months, preliminary figures from the statistical office INE revealed on Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 7.3 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 8.9 percent rise in September. Economists had forecast inflation to slow to 8.0 percent.



Moreover, this was the slowest inflation rate since January, when prices had risen 6.1 percent.



The easing trend in inflation was mainly due to a fall in electricity prices and fuel prices compared to last year.



Excluding energy and non-processed food, core inflation held steady at 6.2 percent in October.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded 0.4 percent in October, after falling 0.7 percent a month ago.



EU harmonized inflation stood at 7.3 percent in October versus an expected rise of 8.1 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent monthly in October, below the expected rise of 0.4 percent.



