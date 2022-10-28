Ventricular Assist Device Market Worth $1.8Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Left Ventricular Assist Device Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type of Flow, Design, Application, and Geography," the global left ventricular assist device market size is expected to reach USD 1.80 billion by 2028 from USD 1.27 billion in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028. The significant increase in the prevalence of target diseases and a rise in the global geriatric population drive the market growth. However, a surge in product recalls and complications associated with left ventricular assist devices hamper the market growth.





Download Sample PDF Brochure of Left Ventricular Assist Device Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018950/

Global Left Ventricular Assist Device Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1.27 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 1.80 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 159 No. of Tables 82 No. of Charts & Figures 70 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type of Flow, Design, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered ABIOMED Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, LivaNova Plc, Jarvik Heart Inc, Terumo Corp, Berlin Heart GmbH, BiVACOR Inc, Evaheart Inc, BioVentrix Inc. Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global Left Ventricular Assist Device Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00018950/

Browse key market insights spread across 159 pages with 82 list of tables & 70 list of figures from the report, "Left Ventricular Assist Device Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Flow (Pulsatile and Non-Pulsatile), Design (Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices and Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices), and Application (Bridge-to-Transplantation, Destination Therapy, Bridge-to-Recovery, and Bridge-to-Candidacy)" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/left-ventricular-assist-device-market

Global Left Ventricular Assist Device Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ABIOMED Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, LivaNova Plc, Jarvik Heart Inc, Terumo Corp, Berlin Heart GmbH, BiVACOR Inc, Evaheart Inc, and BioVentrix Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the global left ventricular assist device market. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In June 2020, Abiomed announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its investigational device exemption application for starting an early feasibility study with a first-in-human trial for the Impella ECP heart pump.

In 2021, North America dominated the global left ventricular assist device market. The US holds the largest share of the market in this region. The market growth in the country is attributed to various factors such as increase in geriatric population and rise in the cardiovascular diseases prevalence. An increase in the cases of heart failure and the introduction of LVAD-associated costs under insurance fuel the growth of the left ventricular assist devices market in North America. Left ventricular assist devices are inserted in the heart of a person suffering from heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ~6.2 million adults in the US suffer from heart failure, and it was the cause of death of ~697,000 people in 2018.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00018950/

According to the data provided by the American Heart Association Inc., ~1 million new heart failure cases are registered annually in the US, and more than 8 million people are estimated to suffer from heart failure by 2030. According to the Health Research Funding Organization, ~555,000 people were diagnosed with the beginning stages of heart failure in the US in 2021, and ~300,000 patients in the US qualify for a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) because of their terminal heart conditions. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) generally lead to heart failure or terminal heart disease, which bolsters the demand for LVADs that ensure proper heart functioning.

Increasing Incidence of Target Diseases and Procedures:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disease (CVD) is one of the leading causes of death across the world. A few main contributors that are increasing the prevalence of CVD and stroke are family history, ethnicity, and age. The prevalence of CVD is also growing due to tobacco use; high blood pressure (hypertension); high cholesterol; exercise lack; unhealthy diet; excessive alcohol consumption; and diseases such as dyslipidemia, obesity, and diabetes. As per the American Heart Association, ~41.4% of adults in the US will have hypertension by 2030 (an 8.4% increase from 2012). The organization also estimates that the global cost burden of CVD will reach US$ 1,044 billion by 2030, which was US$ 863 billion in 2010. Moreover, according to the WHO estimates, deaths due to CVD across the world will rise from ~17.9 million in 2016 to 23.6 million by 2030. Emory Healthcare report states that the US recorded ~5 million cases of congestive failure in 2022, and ~550,000 new cases were diagnosed every year in the country. Also, the country reports ~287,000 deaths due to heart failure every year.

As per Temple Health, 70.9% of patients received heart transplants within a year, and the shortest waitlist average was 55.2% in the US in 2021. The increasing the heart transplant waiting list globally has propelled the use of left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) for end-stage heart failure patients to increase the ejection fraction and prevent organ failure. Therefore, the rising prevalence of CVD and heart failure and the long waiting list for a heart transplant propel the adoption of LVADs, which drives the growth of the left ventricular assist devices market.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00018950

Global Left Ventricular Assist Device Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type of flow, the left ventricular assist device market is segmented into the non-pulsatile and pulsatile. The non-pulsatile segment held a larger market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on design, the left ventricular assist device market is bifurcated into implantable ventricular assist devices and transcutaneous ventricular assist devices. The implantable ventricular assist devices segment held a larger share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the left ventricular assist device market is segmented into destination therapy, bridge to transplantation, bridge to candidacy, and bridge to recovery. The destination therapy segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 pandemic placed a tremendous strain on healthcare systems across the world. Healthcare providers postponed elective and preventive visits, such as annual physicals, and converted in-person visits to telemedicine visits whenever possible to decrease the risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus infection to patients or healthcare workers within their practice. Many patients also started avoiding visits because they were unwilling to leave their homes due to infection risk. However, the left ventricular assist device market will remain attractive in the long run. Moreover, the demand for left ventricular assist devices has seen a V shape recovery. With the successful rollout of vaccines in all regions, the volume of left ventricular assist devices is beginning to recover to its pre-pandemic levels. In 2021, the market witnessed high demand due to the backlog of 2020 and increasing prevalence of heart failure and cardiovascular disorders, which would propel the demand for left ventricular assist devices in the coming years.

Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Left Ventricular Assist Device Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00018950/

Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Travel and Expense Management Software Market - The global travel and expense management software market size is projected to grow from US$ 3,320.02 million in 2022 & it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Coconut Candy Market - The global coconut candy market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,364.87 million in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Medical Device Coating Market - The global medical device coating market size was expected to reach US$ 7,644.09 million in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Railway Cybersecurity Market - The global railway cybersecurity market size is projected to grow from US$ 7,469.51 million in 2022 & it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Influenza Vaccines Market - The global influenza vaccines market size was valued at US$ 7,478.53 million in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Overactive Bladder Treatment Market - The global overactive bladder treatment market size is expected to grow from US$ 4,295.93 million in 2021 & It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Lipidomics Equipment Market - The global lipidomics equipment market size was valued at US$ 1,025.38 million in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Spiral Membrane Market - The global spiral membrane market size is expected to grow from US$ 7.6 billion in 2022 to US$ 14.2 billion in 2028 with an estimated CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Thermal Interface Materials Market - The global thermal interface materials market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.9 billion in 2021 to US$ 6.5 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2022 and 2028.

High Purity Alumina Market - The global high purity alumina market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.1 billion in 2021 to US$ 5.5 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.1% between 2022 and 2028.

Battery Separators Market - The global battery separators market size is expected to grow from US$ 5.6 billion in 2022 to US$ 9.5 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2022 and 2028.

Automotive Foam Market - The global automotive foam market size is expected to grow from US$ 56.6 billion in 2021 to US$ 109.5 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2028.

Wind Energy Market - The global wind energy market size is expected to grow from US$ US$ 156.8 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Maritime Information Market - The global maritime information market size was valued at US$ 1,882.01 million in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Print Management Software Market - The global print management software market size is projected to grow from US$ 2,000.99 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Diabetes Therapeutics Market - The global diabetes therapeutic market size is expected to grow from USD 58.46 billion in 2021 to USD 91.73 billion by 2028, with an estimated CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028.

LED Lighting Market - The global LED lighting market size is expected to grow from US$ 57.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Molded Interconnect Devices Market - The global molded interconnect device (MID) market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,203.5 million in 2021 to US$ 2,711.9 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Digital Education Market - The global digital education market size is expected to grow from US$ 11.62 billion in 2021 to US$ 54.95 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 26.1% between 2022 and 2028.

Biometric System Market - The global biometric system market size is expected to grow from US$ 43 billion in 2021 to US$ 85 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2022 and 2028.

Wifi-as-a-Service Market - The global wi-fi as a service market size is projected to grow from US$ 3.66 billion in 2021 to US$ 13.34 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% during 2022-2028.

Sound Recognition Market - The global sound recognition market size is projected to grow from US$ 3.84 billion in 2021 to US$ 9.70 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Network Transformation Market - The global network transformation market size is expected to grow from US$ 19.27 billion in 2021 to US$ 175.34 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 40.6% between 2022 and 2028.

Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) Market - The global molded interconnect device (MID) market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,203.5 million in 2021 to US$ 2,711.9 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Data Collection and Labeling Market - The global data collection and labeling market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.82 billion in 2021 to US$ 9.07 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 27.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Customer Data Platform Market - The global customer data platform market size is expected to grow from US$ 2,672.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 14,847.1 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 28.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Vehicle Tracking Systems Market - The global vehicle tracking systems market size is expected to grow from US$ 13.67 billion in 2021 to US$ 23.70 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market - The global autonomous last mile delivery market size is expected to grow from US$ 57.67 billion in 2021 to US$ 68.95 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2028.

ISDN Modem Market - The global ISDN modem market size was valued US$ 982.97 thousand in 2022, it is estimated to register a CAGR of -80.6% from 2022 to 2024.

Semiconductor Bonding Market - The global semiconductor bonding market size was valued US$ 669.48 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Recycled Ocean Plastics Market - The global recycled ocean plastics market size was valued at US$ 14,432.91 million in 2022, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028.

EDM Wire Market - The global EDM wire market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,497.50 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Seam Welding Machine Market - The global seam welding machine market size was valued US$ 1,142.87 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Electric Coolant Pump Market - The global electric coolant pump market size was valued US$ 467.46 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Smart Manufacturing Market - The global smart manufacturing market size was valued US$ 258.72 billion in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Respiratory Care Devices Market - The global respiratory care devices market size is expected to grow from US$ 18,114.31 million in 2021 to US$ 32,761.82 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/left-ventricular-assist-device-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ventricular-assist-device-market-worth-1-8bn-globally-by-2028-at-5-1-cagr--the-insight-partners-301662057.html