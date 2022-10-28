

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Friday amid rising coronavirus cases in China and widening restrictions across the country.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell about 1 percent to $94.14 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 1.3 percent at $88.03.



The dollar index edged higher, making oil more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.



Despite today's losses, oil prices were heading for a weekly gain, supported by supply tightness, robust U.S. exports, and signs of a rebounding U.S. economy.



Real U.S. GDP grew by 2.6 percent annually in the third quarter of 2022, after two consecutive quarterly contractions, according to the advance estimate of the Bureau of Economic Analysis.



Data released earlier this week showed that U.S. crude oil and petroleum exports increased to a record last week, signaling an uptick in demand.



China widened its COVID-19 curbs as the country reported a third straight day of more than 1,000 cases.



The world's largest crude importer reported 1,506 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 27, the National Health Commission said, up from 1,264 new cases a day earlier.



