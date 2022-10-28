

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were moving lower on Friday and the dollar rebounded after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-low interest rates and dovish stance.



Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $1,648.53 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were own 0.8 percent at $1,652.05.



The dollar is seeing some strength as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week for more clues about the pace of tightening in the period ahead.



Overnight data showed that the U.S. economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter, but it offered some evidence of a healthy slowdown that could have a positive impact on fighting inflation.



Although the Fed is expected to raise interest rate by 75 basis points in November, the possibility of a 50-basis point move in the subsequent meeting has risen.



U.S. reports on employment costs, consumer sentiment and pending home sales are due later in the New York session.



A report on personal income and spending is likely to attract attention, as it includes a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



